Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series globally in January. One of the biggest competitors of the next generation Galaxy models is the latest Apple iPhone 17 models. Now, in a recent leak, a tipster revealed a comparison chart between the Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17, showcasing which phone could impress the buyers. The comparison showcases the weight and thinness differences between the two phones. Let's have a closer look and see how Samsung plans to over through iPhones.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17

Chinese tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe shared a comparison chart between the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and the iPhone 17 series. The charts reveal how the weight and thinness of these models could have a greater impact on buyers' minds. As per the comparison, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to get slimmer than the current models.

The standard model is expected to measure 6.9mm in thickness and could weigh 164 grams. Whereas the iPhone 17 is 7.95mm in thickness and is heavier at 177 grams. Coming to Galaxy S26 Plus, the smartphone is expected to measure 7.3 mm thick, and it may weigh 191 grams. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro is quite thick and measures 8.75 mm in thickness and weighs 204 grams.

Lastly, the Galaxy S26 Ultra model could measure 7.9 mm in thickness and weigh around 214 grams. Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max measures similarly to the iPhone 17 Pro model, but it weighs 231 grams. Therefore, despite being flagship series models, Samsung is refining its design. Whereas Apple iPhones are getting thicker and heavier with new generations of models. However, a slimmer design also raises concerns over the battery size.