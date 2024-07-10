 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: How to watch the launch event live stream and all details | Tech News
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 will be available to watch online today, July 10 at 6:30 PM IST. Know how you can watch the live stream and what is expected.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 10 2024, 09:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is taking place today, check details. (Samsung)

Samsung is all set to commence the Galaxy Unpacked event 2024 today, July 10 in Paris. This year Samsung has had several crucial announcements to make in space artificial intelligence (AI) and it is speculated that the company will unveil new Galaxy AI features and capabilities. Alongside AI, Samsung will announce its new generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Additionally, the company is also speculated to launch Galaxy Ecosystem products such as smartwatches and earbuds. To know what Samsung has in store, check out when and where to watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: When and where to watch online

Samsung will be holding the in-person Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris today, July 10. However, you can also watch the live stream of the entire launch event online from the comfort of your home. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 will be live-streamed at  6:30 PM IST for people watching in India. The live stream will be available on Samsung's official website, Samsung Newsroom, and its YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Expected announcements 

Based on leaks and rumours, the company will finally unfold the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, the new generation of foldable at the launch event. Both smartphones are expected to get a major performance boost, a new design, and an upgraded camera. However, experts suggested that Samsung may also increase the prices for these foldable smartphones.

Both the foldable smartphones are rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which is currently the most powerful smartphone chipset available in the market. This year, Samsung may ditch the curved edges of Galaxy Z Fold and may bring a Galaxy S24 Ultra-inspired design. 

Apart from foldable, Samsung is also expected to launch the first-ever “Ultra” variant smartwatch that will complete the Apple Watch Ultra series. Alongside Samsung Watch Ultra, the company may also announce Watch 7 with some upgrades. More about the products will be unveiled during the launch.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 09:35 IST
