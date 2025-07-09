Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Watch 8 launching today, how to watch livestream

Samsung is set to reveal its next wave of foldables and wearables at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York on 9 July 2025. Here's everything you need to know- how to watch, what to expect, and why this showcase stands out.

How to Watch the Launch

The live broadcast starts at 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST / 7:30 p.m. IST on Samsung's official website, YouTube channel, and social media channels. No sign-up is required.

What to Expect

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

A refined successor to the Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is anticipated to debut with a slimmer profile (around 8.2–8.9 mm folded), an expansive 8-inch internal display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a 200 MP main camera. Expect AI-driven enhancements, especially within Samsung's One UI 8 interface.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 & Flip 7 FE

The clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely feature a bigger 4‑inch outer display, thinner design, and a 4,300 mAh battery, with options for Qualcomm or Exynos chips. A more affordable Flip 7 FE variant may also debut, at a lower price point.

3. Galaxy Watch 8 Series

Samsung is expected to unveil the Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic (marking the return of the rotating bezel), and possibly the Watch Ultra 2. These wearables will support the new "squircle" design and enhanced health, fitness, and AI features.

4. Galaxy AI Interface & One UI 8

The event will showcase Samsung's next-gen AI features, branded “Galaxy AI”—integrated deeply into its upcoming devices. The foldables will debut One UI 8, built on Android 16, with rollout to other models expected soon after.

5. Sneak Peeks & Announcements

Samsung may reveal previews of a tri‑fold phone (Galaxy G Fold) and XR headset (Project Moohan), teasing hardware due later in 2025. Rumours also point to potential Samsung Buds and tablet news.