Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date revealed: From new foldable smartphones to wearables, know what’s coming

Samsung fans have been waiting for the Galaxy Unpacked event which is yet to be announced officially. The excitement about the event comes from the launch of new generation foldables and wearables. While Samsung is yet to announce the official event date, a tipster has confirmed a previously rumoured date for the Galaxy Unpacked. The launch event is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3, and more. Know when you can expect these devices to launch.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date

According to a tipster named Evan Blass on X, the official marketing material for the Galaxy Unpacked event was leaked which was later disabled by the platform due to copyright issues. However, the Tech Radar report highlighted that the leaked image mentioned the confirmed date and time for the event. Based on the leak, the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 10, 2024. The event will begin at 10 AM in South Korea, 6 AM PT, 9 AM ET, and 6.30 PM IST. The launch event will take place in Paris instead of South Korea to promote the upcoming Olympics 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What's expected

Samsung has several product launches lined up for the Galaxy Unpacked event. We may witness the new generation of Samsung Foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Both smartphones are expected to get some major design and specs upgrades. Several reports also claim that the upcoming Fold 6 will resemble the design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra with flat edges and a titanium frame.

Additionally, the company is also planning to announce the new Galaxy Watch 7. There are also speculations about about a new Galaxy Watch “Ultra” launching at the upcoming event. Apart from foldable and smartwatches, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Buds 3 and Bud 3 Pro with a new design.

However, keep in mind that the information is based on a leak and it does not provide any confirmation till Samsung makes any official announcement regarding the Galaxy Unpacked event.

