Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE budget foldable likely to debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2025, here’s what we know

Samsung will showcase both devices at Galaxy Unpacked in Brooklyn on 9 July.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 09 2025, 11:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE budget foldable likely to debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2025, here's what we know
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (image users for representative purpose only). (HT Tech)

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 lineup is poised for its big reveal at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, and leaks suggest the introduction of not one, but two flip-style phones: the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Bigger screens, beefed-up innards

According to a recent spec leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will come equipped with a 6.9‑inch internal display and a 4.1‑inch cover screen, a notable size increase from its predecessor. It's rumoured to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in the US, with an Exynos 2500 variant for other regions, paired with 12 GB of RAM and storage options up to 512 GB. Rear cameras include a 50 MP main sensor and a 12 MP ultrawide lens, matching the earlier model. With a 4,300 mAh battery, it's expected to deliver around 42 hours of runtime, similar to recent devices.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: A cheaper flip for the masses

Spigen's case listing ahead of the launch points to the arrival of a “Flip 7 FE”, with CAD renders reinforcing its debut alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The FE variant is tipped to sacrifice some specs to reduce cost: possibly an Exynos 2400e or some variant, 8 GB RAM, and storage starting at 128 GB. Battery size may drop to around 4,000 mAh. Price could fall near $799 (approx 65 000), competing with models like the Razr 2025.

What this means for buyers

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 focuses on delivering premium hardware—larger screens, flagship chipset, high RAM, and extended battery life. The FE model aims to open doors for those priced out of the top-tier foldables while retaining key features like the 6.9‑inch internal panel and 50 MP camera, albeit with some mid-range compromises.

Samsung will showcase both devices at Galaxy Unpacked in Brooklyn on 9 July at 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT. Leaked specs for the Z Fold 7, Watch 8, and more will also be revealed during the event.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 11:50 IST
