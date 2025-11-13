Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold launch date leaked, likely to debut next month

Samsung is expected to launch its tri-fold phone, which will likely be called Galaxy Z TriFold. The foldable has been rumoured for quite some time, but now we have an expected launch timeline for when Samsung could unveil the tri-fold. As per the report, it is suggested that Samsung may host a dedicated event early in December to introduce its Galaxy Z TriFold. The foldable is expected to compete with the Huawei X Mate, which was launched last year, creating much hype in the market. Now, Samsung is the next brand to introduce a triple foldable phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold launch date

According to The Chosun report, Samsung is expected to launch its first Galaxy Z TriFold on December 5. It suggests that the South Korean giant has already started planning for the dedicated launch event, and it may come up with an official launch announcement in the coming days. However, the specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold remain under wraps. In addition, the foldable may not launch in global markets, but only in limited regions.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold launch: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to feature a 6.5-inch cover display and a 10-inch flexible main display. In terms of thickness, the foldable is expected to measure around 4.2mm when unfolded and about 14mm when folded. The foldable is expected to be backed by a 5,600 mAh battery and could offer 25W wired fast charging. As far as performance is concerned, we are yet to get an understanding of which processor Samsung may use.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to be priced at around KRW 4.4 million, which is about Rs. 2,66,000. Therefore, the foldable will be quite expensive, and could be a niched product.