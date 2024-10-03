 Samsung may soon start charging you for these feature in Galaxy smartphones | Tech News
If you look closely at the footnote of the press release for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, you will be able to see a message that hints at the possibility of the feature being paid for in the near future.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 03 2024, 07:56 IST
It is not yet known which Galaxy AI features will be paid and how much will Samsung charge for them but the company has already confirmed that more AI-backed features are on the way. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Samsung, Google, Oppo and other smartphone manufacturers are now betting big on AI features. Apple is also about to enter the race with Apple Intelligence that's arriving with iOS 18.1. As AI is evolving rapidly, our reliance on this tech is also increasing and it turns out companies are planning to use it in their favour. As spotted by SamMobile, Samsung may soon start charging for some Galaxy AI features. If you look closely at the footnote of the press release for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, or Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra, you will be able to see a message that hints at the possibility of the feature being paid for in the near future.

The footnote in the press releases of latest Samsung products reads, "Fees may apply to certain AI features at the end of 2025." The statement is not very specific but it surely suggests that the company may not offer every advanced AI feature for free after the end of next year. To recall, the tech giant shared a similar disclaimer alongside the information for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series at the start of 2024.

You may need a subscription for advanced AI features

It is not yet known which Galaxy AI features will be paid and how much will Samsung charge for them but the company has already confirmed that more AI-backed features are on the way. Samsung is not the only company that charges users for AI services. Google and OpenAI also offer advanced versions of their AI models at a monthly subscription and if reports are to be believed, OpenAI will likely hike the price of ChatGPT plus by more than double in the coming 5 years.

Samsung's biggest rival Apple will also roll out AI features for iPhone users with iOS 18.1 next month and the analysts have already predicted that the company will begin to charge some of the advanced features in the near future.

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 07:56 IST
