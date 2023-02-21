    Trending News

    Home Tech News Samsung One UI 5.1 update causing some Galaxy S22 phones to experience battery drain

    Samsung One UI 5.1 update causing some Galaxy S22 phones to experience battery drain

    Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones face unexpected battery drain issues after getting the new One UI 5.1 update.

    By: ANI
    | Updated on: Feb 21 2023, 06:41 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
    Multiple reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones are facing a battery drain issue post the new One UI 5.1 update. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
    Multiple reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones are facing a battery drain issue post the new One UI 5.1 update. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)

    South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy S22 phones were quick to get the new One UI 5.1, but it turned out the update isn't fully polished.

    According to GSM Arena, a tech news website, multiple reports online revealed last year's flagships are experiencing increased battery drain following the update.

    The outlet has reported that some users suggest the culprit might be Samsung Keyboard, and support pages are suggesting users clear out the cache and data of the app and then restart the phone.

    The One UI 5.1 upgrade immediately converted all Galaxy S22 devices to Maximum Performance Mode, which is another cause of battery depletion if you were in power-saving mode prior to the update. Phones with different keyboards set as main are unlikely to be affected, reported GSM Arena.

    According to users on Reddit, Samsung is already aware of the problem and should address it soon.

    As per GSM Arena, until then, those who believe they might have the same issue should head to Battery and Device Care in the Settings menu and tap on Battery to see any irregularities.

    21 Feb, 06:40 IST
