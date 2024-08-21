 Samsung phones can now also recognise music with Circle to Search feature: Here's how it works | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Samsung phones can now also recognise music with Circle to Search feature: Here's how it works

Samsung phones can now also recognise music with Circle to Search feature: Here's how it works

The activation of this feature is controlled server-side by Google, and it may take some time for it to be enabled on all eligible Samsung devices.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Aug 21 2024, 10:29 IST
Samsung phones can now also recognise music with Circle to Search feature: Here's how it works
This addition might help enhance user experience through advanced technology and practical applications.  (AFP)

Samsung has expanded the capabilities of its Circle to Search feature by integrating music recognition technology, a move that enhances the functionality of its devices.

According to GSM Arena, this new feature, akin to the popular music identification app Shazam, is now available on Samsung devices equipped with Circle to Search and running version 15.32.37.28 of the Google app.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,999₹33,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55 256GB
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹41,499₹48,999
Buy now
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F15
  • Ash Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,580₹15,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹79,999
Buy now

The music recognition feature allows users to identify music playing around them by simply tapping a new music note icon within Circle to Search.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Flagship smartphones camera specs compared

This functionality extends to music playing on the device itself, nearby environments, or even tunes that users sing or hum.

According to GSM Arena, this update offers a built-in solution for music discovery, which could potentially diminish the need for standalone apps like Shazam.

This new capability is part of a broader rollout managed by Google, which means that while it is available on devices with the specified app version, the feature's availability may vary.

The activation of this feature is controlled server-side by Google, and it may take some time for it to be enabled on all eligible Samsung devices.

According to GSM Arena, Samsung's Circle to Search, which was previously introduced on the company's mid-range A series devices, now combines its search functions with the ability to recognise music, providing a seamless user experience.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 alternatives with wider outer screens: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, OnePlus Open, and more

The integration of music recognition technology within Circle to Search represents a significant enhancement, leveraging existing features to deliver a new level of convenience for users.

As Samsung continues to innovate and expand its device features, this addition might help enhance user experience through advanced technology and practical applications. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 10:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them how to hide your instagram online status from others apple ipad, oneplus pad, galaxy tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in india using microsoft apps on apple macbook? hackers can spy through cameras and mic- cisco international women's day: iphone 13, oppo reno 7 pro to garmin lily, top gadgets to gift big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free whatsapp disappearing messages: 5 things you need to know how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window this new whatsapp feature will let you share top quality photos from your phone
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how
GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold
GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation

GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation
GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details
Meta puts

Meta puts GTA San Andreas VR project on indefinite hold, leaving fans disappointed and uncertain

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Oppo Reno 12 series, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more launched so far in July 2024
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets