Samsung rolls out One UI 7 beta with AI, security upgrades in India

Korean smartphone maker Samsung has rolled out a new version of its mobile interface, One UI 7 beta, in select countries including India with AI, security and privacy upgrades, the company said on Thursday.

The new version of One UI 7 will be first available for Galaxy S24 series devices and will be made available in upcoming Galaxy S Series devices. The company will also roll out the update across other Galaxy devices gradually.

"The official One UI 7 release will commence with upcoming Galaxy S series devices, featuring additional AI capabilities including enhanced on-device AI functions, starting from the first quarter of 2025. The One UI 7 beta programme will be first available for Galaxy S24 series devices in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US, from December 5," the Samsung statement said.

AI applications are considered to be one of the major use cases for high speed 5G networks as it requires high bandwidth to offer services.

The statement said that One UI 7 supports a feature to automatically transcribe recorded calls and offers transcription in 20 languages including Hindi.

The new One UI will provide security and privacy updates that will prevent unauthorised access to the devices with features like block USB connections, check attempts to install malware from unauthorised sources etc.

