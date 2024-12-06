Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Samsung rolls out One UI 7 beta with AI, security upgrades in India

Samsung rolls out One UI 7 beta with AI, security upgrades in India

Samsung has launched the One UI 7 beta in select countries, including India, featuring AI, security, and privacy upgrades. The update will first be available for Galaxy S24 series devices, with a broader rollout planned for other Galaxy devices in 2025.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Dec 06 2024, 14:29 IST
Samsung's One UI 7 beta
Samsung's One UI 7 beta has been released in select markets, focusing on AI and security upgrades. (REUTERS)

Korean smartphone maker Samsung has rolled out a new version of its mobile interface, One UI 7 beta, in select countries including India with AI, security and privacy upgrades, the company said on Thursday.

The new version of One UI 7 will be first available for Galaxy S24 series devices and will be made available in upcoming Galaxy S Series devices. The company will also roll out the update across other Galaxy devices gradually.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.58 inches Display Size
₹59,999
Check details
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹67,999Original price:₹79,999
Buy now
12% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A16
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹18,999Original price:₹21,499
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,998
Buy now

"The official One UI 7 release will commence with upcoming Galaxy S series devices, featuring additional AI capabilities including enhanced on-device AI functions, starting from the first quarter of 2025. The One UI 7 beta programme will be first available for Galaxy S24 series devices in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US, from December 5," the Samsung statement said.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

AI applications are considered to be one of the major use cases for high speed 5G networks as it requires high bandwidth to offer services.

The statement said that One UI 7 supports a feature to automatically transcribe recorded calls and offers transcription in 20 languages including Hindi.

The new One UI will provide security and privacy updates that will prevent unauthorised access to the devices with features like block USB connections, check attempts to install malware from unauthorised sources etc.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 14:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games

GTA 6 new trailer likely to release today: Here’s what fans speculating on anniversary buzz
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Know how to win Pushpa’s Axe

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Know how to win Pushpa’s Axe
GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event
CookieRun India

KRAFTON India to launch CookieRun India game on December 11 with localised features- All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets