Samsung rolls out One UI 7 beta with AI, security upgrades in India
Samsung has launched the One UI 7 beta in select countries, including India, featuring AI, security, and privacy upgrades. The update will first be available for Galaxy S24 series devices, with a broader rollout planned for other Galaxy devices in 2025.
Korean smartphone maker Samsung has rolled out a new version of its mobile interface, One UI 7 beta, in select countries including India with AI, security and privacy upgrades, the company said on Thursday.
The new version of One UI 7 will be first available for Galaxy S24 series devices and will be made available in upcoming Galaxy S Series devices. The company will also roll out the update across other Galaxy devices gradually.
You may be interested in
- Cobalt Violet
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Gold
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Moonstone Gray
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Moonstone Gray
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage
- Graphite Beige
- 16 GB RAM
- 1 TB SSD
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
"The official One UI 7 release will commence with upcoming Galaxy S series devices, featuring additional AI capabilities including enhanced on-device AI functions, starting from the first quarter of 2025. The One UI 7 beta programme will be first available for Galaxy S24 series devices in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US, from December 5," the Samsung statement said.
AI applications are considered to be one of the major use cases for high speed 5G networks as it requires high bandwidth to offer services.
The statement said that One UI 7 supports a feature to automatically transcribe recorded calls and offers transcription in 20 languages including Hindi.
The new One UI will provide security and privacy updates that will prevent unauthorised access to the devices with features like block USB connections, check attempts to install malware from unauthorised sources etc.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71733475388375