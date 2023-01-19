    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Samsung spars with India over $110 Million production incentives

    Samsung spars with India over $110 Million production incentives

    Samsung Electronics Co. is struggling to collect manufacturing incentives it considers it’s owed by India, highlighting the sometimes complicated nature of such government programs.
    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Jan 19 2023, 09:18 IST
    Samsung
    The dispute concerns the first year Samsung participated in the incentive program. (AFP)
    Samsung
    The dispute concerns the first year Samsung participated in the incentive program. (AFP)

    Samsung Electronics Co. is struggling to collect manufacturing incentives it considers it's owed by India, highlighting the sometimes complicated nature of such government programs.

    The smartphone giant's India unit is seeking just under 9 billion rupees ($110 million) in incentives for the fiscal year through March 2021, people familiar with the matter said. But the government is only willing to give the South Korean firm 1.65 billion rupees unless it can provide more information and documents to support its claim, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter isn't public.

    The incentives are a key component in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to make India an electronics manufacturing hub. The country in 2020 announced $6.7 billion in production-linked incentives (PLIs), promising cash to companies on sales of locally made smartphones. That plan has encouraged Samsung to build devices worth billions of dollars in the country, making it the largest exporter of smartphones from the South Asian nation in the latest fiscal year.

    Samsung is in discussions with the government on the incentive payout, a company spokesman said via email, adding that the phone maker is working with various stakeholders to make the PLI program successful.

    India's technology ministry didn't respond to a request for comment.

    The dispute concerns the first year Samsung participated in the incentive program. In contrast, Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn Technology Group's India unit has already won 3.6 billion rupees of benefits for the following fiscal year that ended in March 2022. Claims by Wistron Corp., another key Apple contract manufacturer, are being processed.

    Unlike contract manufacturers such as Foxconn and Wistron, Samsung both builds and sells its devices to retailers and consumers. That may have led to disparate accounting assessments of the valuation of each device, the people said. The government awards the cash incentives based on a device's manufacturing cost.

    India is Samsung's biggest smartphone market outside of South Korea by volume and crucial to its growth. The company, which operates what it once said was the world's largest phone factory on the outskirts of New Delhi, exported about $3 billion of the devices from India in the year through March 2022.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 09:17 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way
    KIBYARVLWJOSLALSC236CIOE5A
    Is your Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 fake? Find out this way
    Google Maps
    Hate your home showing on Google Maps Street View? Kill it THIS way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Amazon Prime Video
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    iPhone
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more
    Video Game
    War-themed Arma 3 video game fuels wave of misinformation