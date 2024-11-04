 Samsung to bring this Apple Intelligence-like feature with One UI 7- Report | Tech News
Samsung to bring this Apple Intelligence-like feature with One UI 7- Report

Samsung is expected to bring a new Galaxy AI feature which is expected to be called AI notification with the upcoming One UI 7 update. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 04 2024, 11:30 IST
Samsung to bring this Apple Intelligence-like feature with One UI 7- Report
One UI 7 update to bring Apple Intelligence-like AI notification features, check details. (Bloomberg)

Samsung is expected to bring One UI 7 early in 2025 with new features and upgrades. However, the company is running a little off-schedule which may affect the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. As of now, developers and beta testers are waiting for the One UI 7 beta release, to test the new features. However, in a recent leak, a tipster reported that Samsung is working on an AI feature which is similar to Apple Intelligence's Notification Summary. Therefore, Samsung has planned for several new Galaxy AI features for its latest flagships. 

Samsung AI notification feature

A tipster who goes by the name chunvn8888  shared an X post claiming that Samsung is expected to bring a notification summary-like feature as it was spotted in the latest One UI 7 beta version. The tipster highlighted that the new feature is expected to be called  AI notification and it is currently available in only Korean language.  Based on the description, the AI notification feature Samsung sounds quite similar to the Notification Summary introduced with the iOS 18.1 update.

On iPhone, the Notification Summary provides users with a short description of multiple notifications by the same source or the sender. This feature works in almost all apps, providing users with easy-to-access information. Now, Samsung may plan to bring the same or a more refined version of what Apple is offering.

Apart from the new Galaxy AI feature, the tipster highlighted that the AI notification feature is expected to be rolled out for Samsung flagship models and not the mid-range devices. 

One UI 7 features

While we still have months to experience Samsung's upcoming software update, but rumours suggest that the One UI 7 will likely bring major refinements and changes to the smartphones. Reports suggest that Samsung is expected to bring an entirely new user interface with redesigned app icons. Additionally, One UI 7 may also bring a new quick toggles menu, a new control area for the lock screen, a new camera user interface, and much more.

Apart from the One UI 7 improvements, we also expect that Samsung may announce a new Galaxy AI feature during the Galaxy S25 series launch which is expected in January 2025. 

First Published Date: 04 Nov, 11:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets