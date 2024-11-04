Samsung to bring this Apple Intelligence-like feature with One UI 7- Report

Samsung is expected to bring One UI 7 early in 2025 with new features and upgrades. However, the company is running a little off-schedule which may affect the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. As of now, developers and beta testers are waiting for the One UI 7 beta release, to test the new features. However, in a recent leak, a tipster reported that Samsung is working on an AI feature which is similar to Apple Intelligence's Notification Summary. Therefore, Samsung has planned for several new Galaxy AI features for its latest flagships.

Also read: Apple offering free repair to these iPhone users, check details here

Samsung AI notification feature

A tipster who goes by the name chunvn8888 shared an X post claiming that Samsung is expected to bring a notification summary-like feature as it was spotted in the latest One UI 7 beta version. The tipster highlighted that the new feature is expected to be called AI notification and it is currently available in only Korean language. Based on the description, the AI notification feature Samsung sounds quite similar to the Notification Summary introduced with the iOS 18.1 update.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

On iPhone, the Notification Summary provides users with a short description of multiple notifications by the same source or the sender. This feature works in almost all apps, providing users with easy-to-access information. Now, Samsung may plan to bring the same or a more refined version of what Apple is offering.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a

Apart from the new Galaxy AI feature, the tipster highlighted that the AI notification feature is expected to be rolled out for Samsung flagship models and not the mid-range devices.

One UI 7 features

While we still have months to experience Samsung's upcoming software update, but rumours suggest that the One UI 7 will likely bring major refinements and changes to the smartphones. Reports suggest that Samsung is expected to bring an entirely new user interface with redesigned app icons. Additionally, One UI 7 may also bring a new quick toggles menu, a new control area for the lock screen, a new camera user interface, and much more.

Also read: Apple Vision Pro may get a powerful M5 upgrade in 2025: What we know so far

Apart from the One UI 7 improvements, we also expect that Samsung may announce a new Galaxy AI feature during the Galaxy S25 series launch which is expected in January 2025.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!