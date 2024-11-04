Samsung to re-enter mixed reality market alongside Galaxy S25 launch in 2025: Report
Samsung plans to re-enter the mixed reality market with a new XR device expected to launch in 2025. Here’s what we know so far.
Samsung plans to return to the extended reality (XR) and mixed reality (MR) market, nearly ten years after its successful Gear VR headset. The company aims to launch a new XR device in 2025, as indicated in its recent Q3 financial report. This upcoming device is expected to enhance connectivity within Samsung's ecosystem, highlighting the company's renewed focus on XR technology.
Samsung's Return to XR
The timing aligns with a growing trend in the industry. The Google Play Store recently introduced a category dedicated to XR applications, reflecting a broader movement towards the mainstream adoption of XR technologies. This strategic shift indicates that major players are investing in immersive experiences, according to a Gizmochina report.
You may be interested in
- Awesome Iceblue
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Awesome Iceblue
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Ash Black
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage
- Silver
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage
- Silver
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage
- Graphite Beige
- 16 GB RAM
- 1 TB SSD
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also read: OpenAI introduces ChatGPT search: Know what it is and how it works
Samsung's development of the new XR device involves collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, which was initially announced during the Galaxy S24 series unveiling earlier this year. The new XR device is anticipated to feature the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip and has been identified on Geekbench, indicating a configuration with 16GB of RAM and a six-core system on chip (SoC), making it suitable for virtual reality applications. The headset is expected to operate on Android 14 and may integrate advanced sensors for environmental awareness and health tracking. Furthermore, it is likely to incorporate a micro-OLED display designed for high pixel density and enhanced brightness.
Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro to launch on November 26 in India: Here's what to expect
Samsung's upcoming device will face competition from established products such as Apple's Vision Pro and the Meta Quest series. Industry insiders speculate that Samsung may debut its XR device during the Galaxy Unpacked event in early 2025, coinciding with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. This timing would allow Samsung to present an integrated Galaxy ecosystem, positioning the XR device as a natural extension for existing Galaxy users.
Also read: iPhone 17 to finally bring this ‘Pro' Apple feature to standard models
Potential Shift to AR Glasses
In response to shifting trends towards lighter, smartphone-compatible augmented reality (AR) glasses, there are suggestions that Samsung might pivot to AR glasses instead of a traditional headset. Such a move would enable Samsung to create glasses that serve as essential companions for Galaxy smartphone users, effectively integrating mixed reality features into their daily routines.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71730715151325