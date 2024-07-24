Samsung to roll out AI features to these older Galaxy models: Check out the phones who may get the AI power

Samsung has announced that it will extend new AI features, initially introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, to a broader range of its smartphones. This update will include models such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, and several older devices, according to a post on Samsung's South Korea community forum.

New AI-Powered Features

The new functionalities, powered by Galaxy AI, encompass various camera and editing tools. Among these are the Flex Camcorder and Auto Zoom features, which were first showcased with the Galaxy Z Flip 6. These features will now also be accessible on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Furthermore, the Instant Slomo feature, which offers enhanced slow-motion video capabilities, will be rolled out to last year's foldable models, the Galaxy S23 series, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Samsung is also introducing several advanced editing tools to older devices. Portrait Studio, Live Effect, Sketch to Image, and Motion Clipper will be available on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and newer foldable models, as well as the Galaxy S23 series and later models. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S8 and S9 series will receive these updates. The Galaxy Photo Editor and Overlay Translation feature are also part of this update, enhancing the editing and translation capabilities of these devices.

Broader AI Integration

Samsung's AI suite aims to enhance user experience through sophisticated artificial intelligence. For instance, the Astro Portrait feature, designed to improve night-time photography, will be available on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 series. These features are expected to be included in the One UI 6.1.1 update, which debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 during the Galaxy Unpacked event on June 10. The update is anticipated to arrive on older Samsung smartphones in the coming weeks.

Future AI Plans

This announcement aligns with Samsung's broader strategy to innovate with AI technology. TM Roh, President and Head of the Mobile Experience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, indicated in a conversation with the Australian Financial Review that Samsung's future AI smartphones could be significantly different from current models. He emphasized that a substantial portion of the company's research and development efforts is focused on these next-generation AI-powered devices.

Samsung's initiative to bring advanced AI features to older smartphones reflects its commitment to enhancing the user experience across its device ecosystem. With the upcoming One UI 6.1.1 update, users of various Galaxy models can look forward to accessing a suite of new tools designed to improve photography, editing, and overall device functionality.

