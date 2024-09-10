Samsung tries to mock Apple’s design, gets taste of its own medicine

Samsung is known to mock Apple around its annual event every year, however after the Glowtime 2024 event, the Korean giant got a taste of its own medicine. Just like past years, Samsung tried to take a dig at Apple during its September event via some indirect posts on X. The company also backs and shares posts of other users who criticise Apple products. Although both Samsung and Apple have loyal user bases, a X post against Apple pushed Samsung to fall down on its face. As Apple Watch Series 10 was unveiled at the Apple event 2024, YouTuber Quinn Nelson took to X to slam the iPhone maker for relying on the same design. Samsung tried to use the post to attack its biggest rival, however it backfired.

Also read: Apple Watch Series 10 launched with new slim design and bigger display, here's everything you need to know

Sharing an image of Apple Watch Series 10, Quinn Nelson wrote, "Beautiful new design" Uh, that's the same.”Latching on to the viral post, Samsung replied “You said it, not us.” While Samsung was hoping to ride the wave against Apple, it got drowned into it as Nelson replied with a ‘brutal' comment. Taking a dig at Samsung smartphone's years-old design, Nelson wrote “Hey, it's just like your phones every year!”

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Hey, it's just like your phones every year! — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyLabs) September 9, 2024

Samsung mock Apple for not having a foldable phone

Just like the past several years, Samsung once again mocked Apple for not having a foldable phone. During the Apple event 2024, Samsung re-shared its old post that reads, “Let us know it when it folds.” While sharing the post, Samsung wrote, “Still waiting......”. The company also attacked the new AI features in the iPhone 16 series.

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.