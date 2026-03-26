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Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Samsung’s new Windows browser comes supercharged with Perplexity AI: Details

Samsung’s new Windows browser comes supercharged with Perplexity AI: Details

Samsung launches agentic AI browser for Windows with Perplexity-powered Ask AI, cross-tab summaries, and smart tab management.

Updated on: Mar 26 2026, 13:31 IST
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By AMIT RAHI

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Samsung browser
Samsung’s new browser reads, summarises, and acts on web pages with agentic AI. (Samsung)

Samsung Browser for Windows just got out of the Beta and it is packed with AI features powered by Perplexity. This Agentic AI browser from Samsung comes with features such as webpage translation, AI summaries and seamless connection with your other Galaxy devices, like your smartphone and tablet. The AI features are only available for Korea and the US for now; it will gradually roll out in other countries.

Samsung browser features

  • Ask AI with Perplexity integration delivers detailed, source-backed answers by reading the entire current webpage or multiple open tabs at once, eliminating the need to copy-paste content into a separate chat window.
  • Cross-tab summarisation and comparison let the AI instantly synthesise information from several related tabs (like comparing laptop specs or flight prices) into a single, easy-to-read summary panel without you manually switching views.
  • Intelligent tab management automatically groups, names, and organises your open tabs based on the task you're working on, and can even close or archive irrelevant tabs to keep your workspace clutter-free.
  • Natural-language browser history search allows you to find any previously visited page by simply asking in plain English (e.g., “show me that blue running shoe page from yesterday”) instead of scrolling through a chronological list.
  • Real-time webpage translation handles complex, multi-language pages instantly with full formatting intact, so you can browse foreign sites as if they were originally written in your language.
  • These tools run locally where possible for speed and privacy, keeping your data off the cloud unless needed. Samsung says this agentic approach feels more like a smart assistant than a search bar, adapting to how you use the web daily.

Samsung browser availability

Samsung Browser is out now for Windows 11 and Windows 10, it is free to download on the Microsoft Store and official website. The Agentic AI features and other smart features are only available to users in South Korea nd United States with a plan of global expansion in 2026.

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First Published Date: 26 Mar, 13:31 IST

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