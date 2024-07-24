 ‘Saying no to such humbling offers is tough’: Startup rejects Rs. 200000 crore offer from Google, here’s why | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News ‘Saying no to such humbling offers is tough’: Startup rejects Rs. 200000 crore offer from Google, here’s why

‘Saying no to such humbling offers is tough’: Startup rejects Rs. 200000 crore offer from Google, here’s why

The Wiz buyout could have been Google’s biggest ever acquisition. The is Google's second buyout deal in the past few months that didn't went through.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 24 2024, 11:49 IST
‘Saying no to such humbling offers is tough’: Startup rejects Rs. 200000 crore offer from Google, here’s why
Google’s parent company Alphabet offered a massive amount of $23 billion (around Rs. 2 lakh crore) to acquire Wiz. (AP)

Wiz, a cybersecurity startup, has turned down Google's massive acquisition offer after reaching advanced negotiations. For those who are unaware, Google's parent company Alphabet offered a massive amount of $23 billion (around Rs. 2 lakh crore) to acquire Wiz. The deal could have been Google's biggest ever acquisition. As per a report by CNBC, Wiz's co-founder Assaf Rappaport sent an internal memo to the staff, revealing the reason for denying the offer.

Also read: Google to end support for these short links by 2025

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
14% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹116,700₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
50% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹199,999
Buy now

Why Wiz turned down Google's offer

According to an internal memo seen by CNBC, Wiz co-founder Assaf Rappaport said the company is interested in pursuing an initial public offering. “Saying no to such humbling offers is tough,” Rappaport wrote in a memo to employees. The memo further reveals that Wiz will now be focusing on the goal it had set before Google's offer. The company aims to achieve $1 billion in annual recurring revenue along with the IPO. It is worth noting that neither of the companies have officially commented anything about the deal.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold India launch on August 14: Here's what Google should do to rival Samsung Galaxy Fold's dominance

Why is Google interested in Wiz

Over the years, Wiz emerged as a leader in cloud-based cybersecurity solutions. Founded in Israel, the company is now headquartered in New York with some massive clients on board. It currently has around 40% of the Fortune 100 companies. After the latest $1 billion (Rs.8,353 crore) funding round, the company touched a valuation of $12 billion (Rs.1,00,251 crore).

Also read: Google scales back AI-powered search feature following user backlash over false information

Wiz currently employs around 900 people across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Israel. It has prominent clients including Morgan Stanley and DocuSign. It also has Microsoft and Amazon as partners. Google reportedly started to contemplate such a massive acquisition shortly after it decided against buyout of software company HubSpot. The deal would have helped Google to expand its footprint in cloud-based services and market itself competitively in the evolving digital security landscape.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 11:49 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone users to soon get ios 17.6 update: check what's new and how to update will smartphone prices reduce after budget 2024? don’t expect any major surprise why not updating windows ever since 1992 helped ups, fedex, southwest airlines and others bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others performance showdown: mediatek's upcoming dimensity 8400 chipset may beat snapdragon 8 gen 3 amazon, flipkart, myntra and other indian e-commerce giants lock horns in monsoon sale showdown: check offers, discounts amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy crowdstrike windows scam warning: hackers are posing as support agents to exploit users - details how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon
Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
smartwatches for kids

Top 10 smartwatches for kids: Fun and safety in one device
RO water filters on Amazon: Save up to 50% on Aqua D Pure, Aquaguard and more during sale

RO water filters on Amazon: Save up to 50% on Aqua D Pure, Aquaguard and more during sale
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets