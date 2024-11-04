 SBI Reward Scam Alert! Fake messages lure customers to download malicious app, government issues warning | Tech News
The Press Information Bureau has issued a warning to State Bank of India customers about a new scam involving fake reward messages and malicious app downloads.

The government has warned SBI customers about a new scam targeting users with fake reward messages. (@PIBFactCheck)

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a warning regarding a new scam targeting customers of the State Bank of India (SBI). This advisory comes from the central agency of the Government of India and highlights deceptive messages that encourage users to download an app to claim non-existent "SBI rewards." PIB has shared an example of such a fraudulent message on its social media channels, urging users to remain vigilant, avoid clicking on unknown links, and refrain from downloading unfamiliar files.

The PIB stated that SBI does not distribute links or Android application files (APK) through SMS or WhatsApp for claiming rewards. To protect themselves from these scams, the government agency advises individuals not to engage with messages from unknown numbers that may seem credible but are actually attempts to extract sensitive information.

The nature of the SBI reward scam involves text messages sent via platforms like WhatsApp. These messages falsely inform customers that they have earned "SBI NetBanking Reward Points," often claiming a high monetary value, such as Rs. 18,000. The messages create a sense of urgency by stating that these points will soon expire, pressuring users to act quickly. They instruct recipients to download an app named “SBI Reward” to redeem these points, falsely promising that the funds will be deposited directly into their bank accounts.

This scheme is fraudulent. If a recipient follows the provided instructions, they risk downloading malicious software or APK files that could compromise personal data, including passwords and bank information. Cybersecurity experts warn that such files can allow hackers to access devices remotely, facilitating the theft of sensitive information without the user's awareness.

This alert from the government coincides with a rise in cyber fraud incidents. Cybercriminals continuously refine their tactics, often creating counterfeit websites or applications that resemble legitimate ones. Many individuals have fallen victim to these schemes due to the deceptive nature of the messages, which frequently incorporate SBI's branding and familiar terminology to foster trust.

To safeguard their sensitive information, the government and cybersecurity specialists recommend that SBI customers and all online banking users adhere to the following precautions:

1. Avoid clicking on links or downloading files received via SMS or WhatsApp, particularly from unknown senders or those offering rewards.

2. Download SBI-related applications exclusively from reputable sources like the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, ensuring to verify the app's legitimacy before installation.

3. To access genuine SBI reward points, customers should visit the official SBI Rewardz website (https://www.rewardz.sbi/) or contact verified SBI Rewardz customer support at 1800-209-8500.

4. Report any suspicious messages to the bank or utilise the government's cybercrime reporting portal to assist authorities in tracking and dismantling scams.

