Scammers dupe women of 3 crore after impersonating as movie star - All details

Scammers posing as Brad Pitt defrauded women in Spain of over Rs. 3 crore, using fake romantic relationships and investment opportunities to exploit their vulnerabilities.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 25 2024, 15:20 IST
Scammers dupe woman of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 crore after impersonating as movie star - All details
A Spanish woman was defrauded of approximately 3 crore by scammers posing as actor Brad Pitt. (Pexels)

A group of scammers has defrauded women in Spain of over 3 crore by posing as Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. The fraudulent scheme primarily targeted individuals seeking romance and investment opportunities, resulting in significant financial losses.

In one instance, a woman from Andalusia fell victim to the scam, losing 175,000 euros (around Rs. 2 crore). Another victim from the Basque Country reported a loss of 150,000 euros (over Rs. 1 crore). 

The scammers employed a range of deceptive tactics to gain the victims' trust. They initiated contact through a fan page dedicated to Brad Pitt, luring women with promises of romantic relationships and opportunities to invest in fictitious projects. These criminals monitored victims' social media activities to identify individuals who might be more susceptible to their schemes.

Spain's Guardia Civil police have reported on the methods used by the scammers. According to their findings, the cybercriminals crafted a psychological profile of their victims based on social media interactions. They determined that both women targeted were in vulnerable states, lacking emotional support and experiencing feelings of depression. 

The police revealed that the scammers used instant messaging platforms to communicate with the women. This created a false sense of intimacy, leading the victims to believe they were in direct contact with Brad Pitt, who allegedly promised a future together. 

Law enforcement has taken action, arresting five individuals in Andalusia. Authorities conducted searches at multiple locations linked to the scam, seizing mobile phones, two computers, bank cards, and a diary that contained phrases used to manipulate the victims. Additionally, they recovered 85,000 euros (approximately Rs. 80,000) during these operations.

Preventative Measures Against Such Scams

To reduce the risk of falling prey to such scams, individuals should consider implementing the following precautions:

1. Maintain Scepticism: Refrain from sharing personal or financial details in response to unsolicited communications.

2. Verify Authenticity: Always confirm the legitimacy of any financial requests through official channels.

3. Update Security Software: Ensure that all devices have the latest security software to protect against malware and cyber threats.

4. Stay Informed: Keep up to date with the latest information on cyber threats and scams through online resources.

5. Exercise Caution on Social Media: Limit the sharing of sensitive information on social media platforms.

6. Use Strong Passwords: Create complex passwords for online accounts and enable two-factor authentication whenever possible.

7. Monitor Financial Accounts: Regularly check bank accounts for unusual activity and report any suspicious transactions immediately.

8. Educate Yourself: Engage with educational resources to learn about emerging cyber threats and scams.

By adopting these practices, individuals can protect themselves against the growing risks of cyber fraud.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 13:18 IST
