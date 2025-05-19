Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Scammers steal over 11.55 crore from bank accounts after hacking mobile number

Scammers steal over 11.55 crore from bank accounts after hacking mobile number

Scammers exploited a customer’s mobile phone to steal 11.55 crore from Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank. Know how this huge scam unfolded.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 19 2025, 12:33 IST
4 ways to stay safe from new online scams
Himachal Pradesh bank scam
1/5 Strong passwords: To enhance and strengthen your online privacy, make sure to use strong and unique passwords for online accounts. Make sure to keep the password at least 12-16 characters long and include alphanumeric codes and special characters. You can also take advantage of free password generators such as 1Password. Additionally, make sure to frequently change passwords to avoid credential stuffing. (Pixabay)
2/5 Two-factor authentication: This is another crucial part of setting a strong password. With 2FA, users get another layer of security from any user trying to log in to their account. Even after cracking the password, the user will require a four to six-character code which will be sent to the account holder’s primary device or number. Users can also take advantage of code-generating authenticator apps for enhanced safekeeping. (Pixabay)
3/5 Enable Encryption: If you want to keep your online communications such as calls, texts, and other data private then make sure to enable the encryption feature. It keeps the digital communication between the user, without passing on to anyone. Use apps such as  WhatsApp for text communications as Meta ensures end-to-end encryption. Users can also take advantage of VPN networks as they enable users to hide digital footprints.  (Pixabay)
Himachal Pradesh bank scam
4/5 VPN on public Wi-Fi connections: Firstly, avoid using public Wi-Fi connections as it is the easiest way for scammers to get hold of your personal information. Alternatively, use a VPN while using public Wi-Fi it will encrypt the user’s internet connection and keep the data safe so no other person can snoop into your online footprints.  (Pexels)
5/5 This year, try the above-mentioned digital safety tips to avoid becoming a victim of online scams. Make sure to keep your data safe and private smartly, so no second person can get access. 
Himachal Pradesh bank scam
A Himachal Pradesh bank customer's phone was hacked by scammers, who then exploited Rs. 11.55 crore via online fraud. (Pexels)

A major online fraud incident has come to light involving Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank, where scammers withdrew Rs. 11.55 crore by hacking a customer's mobile phone. The fraudsters tricked the customer into downloading a mobile application, which gave them access to his bank account linked to the bank's Halti branch in Chamba district. Using this access, they transferred the stolen funds to 20 separate accounts through NEFT and RTGS transactions.

How the Scam Unfolded

As reported by the PTI, the scam unfolded between May 11 and May 12 but went unnoticed until May 14, partly due to a bank holiday on May 13. The bank discovered the fraudulent activity after receiving its transaction report from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to reports, the fraud began when hackers compromised the customer's mobile phone using an application called HimPaisa. Through this malicious app, they accessed the bank's internet banking system and executed the unauthorised transfers.

Once the scam was detected, the bank's chief information security officer filed a zero FIR at the Sadar police station in Shimla. The investigation was then handed over to the Cyber Police Station. Authorities promptly froze all the accounts involved in the scam to prevent further unauthorised transactions.

A team from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is scheduled to arrive in Shimla to conduct an in-depth investigation at the bank's data centre. The investigation will focus on how the hackers gained entry and whether the bank's systems have other security weaknesses.

RBI Guidelines to Prevent Digital Banking Fraud

The RBI has issued guidelines to help protect customers from such fraud. These include:

  • Do not share your login credentials, PIN, OTP, or card information with anyone.
  • Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading files from unknown sources.
  • Refrain from installing apps from unverified sources that demand extensive access.
  • Be cautious of UPI ‘collect requests' as scammers may send fake payment prompts.
  • Always rely on the official websites of banks or service providers for contact information.

