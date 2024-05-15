 Schumer’s AI Plan Urges Billions in Spending to Challenge China | HT Tech
Home Tech Tech News Schumer’s AI Plan Urges Billions in Spending to Challenge China

Schumer’s AI Plan Urges Billions in Spending to Challenge China

The US needs to shield Americans from the risks posed by artificial intelligence while promoting the emerging technology with at least $32 billion in annual government spending to stay ahead of rivals like China, according to a highly anticipated policy blueprint from a bipartisan group of senators.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 15 2024, 20:08 IST
Schumer’s AI Plan Urges Billions in Spending to Challenge China
Schumer’s AI Plan Urges Billions in Spending to Challenge China

The US needs to shield Americans from the risks posed by artificial intelligence while promoting the emerging technology with at least $32 billion in annual government spending to stay ahead of rivals like China, according to a highly anticipated policy blueprint from a bipartisan group of senators.

Congress should craft legislation that mitigates AI's potential harm and funds research to boost US economic and national security, according to the plan released Wednesday by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. US companies including OpenAI, Alphabet Inc.'s Google, and Meta Platforms Inc. currently hold the global lead, yet China's race to develop highly advanced systems is putting pressure on lawmakers to craft a more lasting approach.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

Funding will “keep our companies, our universities, our workers at the cutting-edge and cement America's dominance in AI, including out-competing the Chinese government, which we know is putting lots of dollars into this area already,” Schumer said in unveiling the 30-page document.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The blueprint culminates more than a year's worth of activity on Capitol Hill to familiarize senators with AI, a first step toward eventually writing legislation governing the rapidly evolving technology. The senators last year held a series of closed-door forums featuring labor and tech industry leaders, including OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google's Sundar Pichai, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk of Tesla Inc., to examine AI's vast implications for everything from national security to jobs to individual privacy.

Rapid developments in AI have fueled concerns that the technology could foment the spread of misinformation and expose consumers' personal data. Executives from Google, Microsoft, IBM and OpenAI have urged more federal oversight to help guarantee safety, and three dozen venture capital firms agreed to abide by voluntary commitments after President Joe Biden in October signed an executive order that set initial safeguards and built on earlier undertakings from industry.

Policymakers in Washington have been seeking to build on that effort, seizing on the promise of AI to advance scientific discovery and solve global crises while also working to limit its dangers. Wednesday's framework is designed to strike that regulatory balance and jumpstart legislative action, the senators said.

Their recommendations, especially on funding, will be a heavy lift to get through a bitterly divided Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson faces unrelenting pressure from conservative Republicans to cut spending, and lawmakers historically have a poor track record of regulating new technologies, further dimming prospects for results — especially during an election year.

Yet framing their plan as a way to counter Beijing may help their cause. Challenging China over economic and national security has been a rare area of common ground for lawmakers, most recently in a new law that passed with wide bipartisan support requiring TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance Ltd. to sell the popular video-sharing app or face a ban in the US.

Schumer struck an optimistic tone as he briefed reporters ahead of the plan's release, saying he intends to meet with Johnson in coming weeks to find a path forward. His co-authors — Republicans Mike Rounds and Todd Young, along with Democrat Martin Heinrich — said they hoped their proposal sets up action as soon as this year.

Some of the AI blueprint's goals, such as safeguarding elections from deepfakes and misinformation, could find widespread favor in Congress given that lawmakers from both parties are vulnerable to such manipulation by foreign adversaries. The plan also calls for exploring ways to minimize the impact of job displacement as a result of artificial intelligence, including by retraining workers, while also doing more to shield consumer privacy and minimize bias.

The $32 billion figure for non-defense areas like health and energy was originally recommended in 2021 by the National Security Commission on AI, an independent board led by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. A chunk of that funding would go toward agency-led research programs to foster more innovation. Promoting the use of AI in health-care is another area the senators urged fellow lawmakers to further explore.

US efforts to create guardrails lag behind other governments including the European Union, where the parliament in March approved the most comprehensive regulation of AI in the Western world. The EU measure bars using AI to detect emotions in workplaces and schools, while limiting its deployment in high-stakes situations like sorting job applications.

In addition to the Schumer-led blueprint, lawmakers have released several other bipartisan proposals that would, for example, bolster the government's use of AI or protect artists from being mimicked by AI without their consent. The senators' roadmap directs congressional committees to finetune and advance AI legislation, and calls out a handful of existing bills they support, such as one that would create a shared national research hub for educators and students to develop the tech.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 May, 20:08 IST
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch iphone users get a new whatsapp update- here’s what’s new and all features explained 12 big announcements made at google i/o 2024 that you can’t miss: gemini 1.5 flash, veo, project astra and more how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window indian companies to spend over $5 billion in ai technologies by 2027: all key details big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free google i/o 2024: google adds 'ask photos' for voice and text image searches with gemini ai integration unable to share videos on whatsapp for android? this pesky bug might be the reason this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call openai may announce chatgpt-powered search engine: know what to expect and where to watch the event live
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly

Best Deals For You

Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience
Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience
iQOO 12
iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
Honor X9b
Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
New vivo Y200 5G variant
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets