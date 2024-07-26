 SearchGPT makes its debut: OpenAI gears up to take on Google with new AI-powered search engine | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News SearchGPT makes its debut: OpenAI gears up to take on Google with new AI-powered search engine

SearchGPT makes its debut: OpenAI gears up to take on Google with new AI-powered search engine

SearchGPT is about search and is separate from training OpenAI’s generative AI foundation models. Sites can be surfaced in search results even if they opt out of generative AI training.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 26 2024, 09:26 IST
SearchGPT makes its debut: OpenAI gears up to take on Google with new AI-powered search engine
OpenAI is releasing SearchGPT to a small group of users and publishers to get feedback. (OpenAI)

OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT, has made its entry in the search engine space with SearchGPT. Still in the testing phase, OpenAI's SearchGPT combines the company's AI models with information from the web to get fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources. The new move from OpenAI directly stacks it against Google, Microsoft's Bing search and emerging services like Perplexity. Here's everything you need to know about OpenAI's SearchGPT.

Also read: OpenAI holds talks with Broadcom about developing new AI chip, the Information reports

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
14% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹115,860₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

How is OpenAI's SearchGPT different

In response to user queries, SearchGPT will offer summarised search results with source links. Responses have clear, in-line, named attribution and links so users know where information is coming from and can quickly engage with even more results in a sidebar with source links. In addition to this, users will also be able to ask follow-up questions and receive contextual responses.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: GPT 4o Mini is OpenAI's new 'affordable' model that won't cost developers much - How it differs from larger models

Giving more power to the companies and publishers, the search engine will give publishers access to tools for managing how their content appears in SearchGPT results.

It is worth noting that SearchGPT is about search and is separate from training OpenAI's generative AI foundation models. Sites can be surfaced in search results even if they opt out of generative AI training.

Not available to everyone yet

OpenAI is releasing SearchGPT to a small group of users and publishers to get feedback. While this prototype is temporary, the company plans to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future. If you're interested in trying the SearchGPT prototype, you can sign up for the waitlist.

Also read: OpenAI working on new reasoning technology under code name ‘Strawberry'

Major tech companies have been trying to integrate AI into search engines since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022. While Microsoft was able to use OpenAI technology for its Bing search engine due to its early investment in the company, Google was late to the party. Google rolled out AI-backed search results at its developer conference in May but it faced heavy criticism for showing misleading results.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 09:26 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it will smartphone prices reduce after budget 2024? don’t expect any major surprise vivo v40 pro specifications revealed ahead of v40 launch in india: camera, chipset and more how to hide your instagram online status from others massive 100-foot asteroid making close approach to earth today: check speed, distance samsung galaxy phones may soon get iphone-like dynamic island, live activities iphone users to soon get ios 17.6 update: check what's new and how to update performance showdown: mediatek's upcoming dimensity 8400 chipset may beat snapdragon 8 gen 3 this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call how to send disappearing photos, videos on instagram
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others
Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket

Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab up to 70% off on Xiaomi, Haier, ILIFE vacuum cleaners and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab up to 70% off on Xiaomi, Haier, ILIFE vacuum cleaners and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets