SearchGPT makes its debut: OpenAI gears up to take on Google with new AI-powered search engine

OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT, has made its entry in the search engine space with SearchGPT. Still in the testing phase, OpenAI's SearchGPT combines the company's AI models with information from the web to get fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources. The new move from OpenAI directly stacks it against Google, Microsoft's Bing search and emerging services like Perplexity. Here's everything you need to know about OpenAI's SearchGPT.

Also read: OpenAI holds talks with Broadcom about developing new AI chip, the Information reports

How is OpenAI's SearchGPT different

In response to user queries, SearchGPT will offer summarised search results with source links. Responses have clear, in-line, named attribution and links so users know where information is coming from and can quickly engage with even more results in a sidebar with source links. In addition to this, users will also be able to ask follow-up questions and receive contextual responses.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: GPT 4o Mini is OpenAI's new 'affordable' model that won't cost developers much - How it differs from larger models

Giving more power to the companies and publishers, the search engine will give publishers access to tools for managing how their content appears in SearchGPT results.

It is worth noting that SearchGPT is about search and is separate from training OpenAI's generative AI foundation models. Sites can be surfaced in search results even if they opt out of generative AI training.

Not available to everyone yet

OpenAI is releasing SearchGPT to a small group of users and publishers to get feedback. While this prototype is temporary, the company plans to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future. If you're interested in trying the SearchGPT prototype, you can sign up for the waitlist.



Also read: OpenAI working on new reasoning technology under code name ‘Strawberry'

Major tech companies have been trying to integrate AI into search engines since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022. While Microsoft was able to use OpenAI technology for its Bing search engine due to its early investment in the company, Google was late to the party. Google rolled out AI-backed search results at its developer conference in May but it faced heavy criticism for showing misleading results.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!