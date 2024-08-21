 Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal slams Google’s ‘monopolistic’ behaviour towards Indian startups: Here’s what he said | Tech News
Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal slams Google’s ‘monopolistic’ behaviour towards Indian startups: Here’s what he said

Anupam Mittal isn’t happy about Google’s behaviour towards Indian startups and wants the Indian government to take action

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 21 2024, 12:35 IST
anupam mittal
Anupam Mittal is a Shak on Shark Tank India, and the founder of Shaadi dot com. (Shark Tank India )

Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi dot com and a popular “shark” on Shark Tank India, is once again voicing his concerns about Google's alleged monopolistic practices that can affect Indian startups. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mittal quoted a post by Aditi Shrivastava, whose app was removed from the Play Store by Google.

“Another one of countless examples of Google's arbitrary and monopolistic actions that are impacting Indian startups and our economy's future irreparably @CCI_India @MIB_India @GoI_MeitY pls help,” Mittal said on X. Aditi hasn't revealed which app it was, but she points out that “they (Google) haven't specified the reason,” and called it “vague.”

App Taken Down, Confusing Resolution: What Users Have To Say

In the same thread, various users share their thoughts and actions they or someone they know took to resist an app being removed from the Google Play Store. Some mention that Google provides the blocking reason in the email or in the Google Play Console for developers, where there is also an option to appeal. Others say that it takes 2-3 weeks for such issues to be resolved, and only “appealing through the Play Store works.”

Anupam Mittal's History With Google

Notably, this isn't the first time Anupam Mittal has criticised Google. Time and again, Mittal has expressed concerns about Google, and in the past, he has even referred to it as the “Digital East India Company” after his own Shaadi.com app was delisted from the Play Store earlier this year. However, the app was later reinstated when Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union IT Minister, intervened. “We have told [Google] that it must support India's start-up ecosystem. They have already started re-listing the apps,” Vaishnaw told Hindustan Times back in March.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 12:35 IST
