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Latest Tech News Tech Tech News SHARP launches window AC lineup in India with dual cooling and purification features

SHARP launches window AC lineup in India with dual cooling and purification features

SHARP has launched new window ACs in India that not only cool rooms but also clean air using built-in ion-based purification technology.

Updated on: Mar 27 2026, 14:01 IST
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By MD IJAJ KHAN

SHARP window AC
SHARP launches window AC range in India with built-in air purification and multiple cooling options. (SHARP )

SHARP has introduced a new set of window air conditioners in India, focusing on adding air cleaning support along with cooling. The company says this is the first window AC range in the country to include active air purification through its Plasmacluster system. This setup works by releasing both positive and negative ions into the air, which helps reduce bacteria, allergens, and smell during operation.

The new range comes under two series, Ryohu and Ryohu-FS. The Ryohu models use inverter technology, while the Ryohu-FS models run on a fixed-speed system. Across both series, capacity options start from around 1.4 Ton and go up to 2 Ton. These ACs are built to handle high outdoor temperatures and can continue cooling even when the ambient level reaches 52 degreesC.

The Ryohu inverter models include a twin rotary compressor and offer a 4-in-1 convertible feature. This allows users to control cooling output based on room size or need. Modes such as auto, cool, dry, and fan are available. The units also include turbo mode, Coanda airflow, and 4-way auto swing to support air distribution across the room. A touch panel, LED indicators, and an auto-restart function are also part of the setup. Some models in this series come with the Plasmacluster system.

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The Ryohu-FS fixed-speed models focus on standard cooling needs. These models come in capacities between 1.41 Ton and 1.70 Ton, with cooling output ranging from 4950 W to 5975 W. They support air throw up to 18 meters. Other features include copper condensers, anti-corrosion coating, dust filters, and the use of R32 refrigerant. SHARP also includes its “Japan 7 Shields” framework, which is meant to support long-term use.

SHARP Ryohu-FS Window AC Lineup: Price in India

The SHARP Ryohu-FS models start at Rs. 34,490. The Ryohu inverter models are priced from Rs. 39,990. The company is offering a 5-year warranty on all models, while inverter variants also include a 10-year warranty on the compressor. These ACs are now available through retail outlets and online platforms across India.

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First Published Date: 27 Mar, 14:01 IST
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