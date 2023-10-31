Icon
Home Tech News Shock to the system! ChatGPT revenue jumps, but gets beaten by other AI apps

Shock to the system! ChatGPT revenue jumps, but gets beaten by other AI apps

ChatGPT continues to dominate the market despite facing competition from Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing. But surprisingly, it is not the one which brings in the most revenue!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 10:53 IST
Icon
Want to boost your productivity at work? Check out these top 5 AI tools
ChatGPT
1/5 Notion AI: It is the best organizing tool for working professionals as it enables them to create notes, to-do lists, manage projects, manage calendars, and more. It is also integrated with artificial intelligence which enables users to improve their writing skills, summarize notes, help brainstorm and create mind maps. Note that it's a subscription-based tool that has a monthly plan of $10. (Pexels)
ChatGPT
2/5 ChatGPT: It is a generative AI tool which is built on a large language model (LLM). It enables users to generate unique ideas and create content for their business such as articles, blogs, facts, quotes, and more. It can also be utilized for grammar checks and proofreading. With ChatGPT you can save a lot of time and work on tasks that have higher importance to improve productivity. (Pexels)
ChatGPT
3/5 Vimcal: It is an AI-based calendar tool that enables users to manage their time efficiently. Users can easily command the tool for scheduling appointments, meetings, and events. The tool states that it can save you 3 hours per week. This tool can come in handy for professionals who have tons of meetings and occasions to attend on a daily basis. (Pexels)
ChatGPT
4/5 Superhuman: It is an AI-powered emailing tool that can be integrated into Gmail and Outlook. It helps professionals to be more productive by being fast and responsive while sending stressful emails. It can write your emails with speed in a most human manner. It also enables users to distinguish important emails. The AI emailing tool claims to save 4 hours per week. (Pexels)
ChatGPT
5/5 Google Sheets AI: Google has integrated AI into its G-suite tools that have various automation features. The AI tool can help users organize their data sheet with simple commands such as “Planning a sales kick-off event”. You just need to turn on the “Help me organize” prompt to access its features. (Pexels)
ChatGPT
icon View all Images
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is the market leader in the AI chatbot industry but does not earn the most money. (Pixabay)

ChatGPT took the world by storm when it launched in November 2022. The generative artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot gave people a glimpse of its ability by fulfilling tasks such as answering queries and generating complex content in a matter of seconds. What can take employees hours and days, it managed to finish in minutes. Since then, the AI chatbot has grown by leaps and bounds, with additional features such as Code Interpreter, DALL.E integration, and multi-modal capabilities. And even as it faces stiff competition from other chatbots such as Google's Bard and Microsoft's Bing, ChatGPT continues to dominate and has grabbed a huge market share. But surprisingly, it is not the one which brings in the most revenue!

ChatGPT revenue

Referencing a report by Apptopia, TechCrunch reported that despite being a market leader in the AI chatbot race, ChatGPT is beaten by a couple of apps in terms of revenue on the mobile platform. In September, consumer spending on ChatGPT amounted to almost $1.98 million. On the other hand, two apps, Chat & Ask AI and ChatOn — AI Chat Bot Assistant, have beaten it with $3.38 million and $2.11 million respectively in September. However, ChatGPT could get back on top again as consumer spending reached $2.39 million as of October 24.

OpenAI's chatbot is closely followed by AI Chatbot: AI Chat Smith which pulled in $1.72 million and AI Chatbot — Nova with $1.44 million in revenue.

Not just AI chatbots, but other AI-powered apps such as photo editing apps are also giving ChatGPT a run for its money. As per the report, a photo editing app called Remini reached a massive 16.17 downloads last month. Other photo editing apps in the race include PicsArt AI Photo Editor, FaceApp, Wonder — AI Art Generator, and Facetune AI Photo/Video Editor.

Growing downloads

While the AI chatbot was launched in November 2022, it was only in May this year that OpenAI launched its mobile app version. Initially rolled out on iOS only, the ChatGPT app had almost 15.1 million downloads by June, as per the report. Since then, it has gone from strength to strength, and the latest figures indicate that it has crossed 23 million downloads as of September. With the app also being available on Android now, ChatGPT has reached 38.88 million active monthly users.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 10:53 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon