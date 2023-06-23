Home Tech News Shocking discovery! Link found between earthquakes and cosmic rays

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 21:35 IST
Earthquakes cause immense economic loss in affected areas, which highlights the urgent need for enhanced abilities to anticipate these catastrophic events. Therefore, predicting the timings, whereabouts, and effects can reduce the consequences.

A recent study done by a team of Polish researchers found that cosmic radiation causes Earth's surface to shake more. This study has the power to predict earthquakes and their intensity. It took them to study 50 years' worth of data. .

In a statement by Cosmic Ray Extremely Distributed Observatory (CREDO) coordinator Piotr Homola, "At first glance, the idea that there is a link between earthquakes and cosmic radiation, in its primary form reaching us mainly from the sun and deep space, may seem strange".

After conducting various statistical tests, researchers found a significant link between fluctuations in secondary cosmic radiation intensity and the cumulative magnitude of earthquakes. This indicates that the changes in cosmic radiation can be used for future earthquake warnings.

However, forecasting the exact locations for these seismic events remains shrouded in ambiguity. While examining specific areas for a correlation between cosmic ray intensity and earthquakes does not provide clear evidence, a connection does emerge when analyzing global seismic activity.

