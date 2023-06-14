Home Tech News Six SCARY sunspots glaring at the Earth today; NOAA gives solar storm warning

Six SCARY sunspots glaring at the Earth today; NOAA gives solar storm warning

As many as six sunspots are facing the Earth-facing side of the Sun. Is a solar storm strike likely today, June 14? NOAA reveals the answer.

By: HT TECH
Jun 14 2023, 12:22 IST
Think you know our Sun? Check out THESE 5 stunning facts
Sun
1/5 The Sun is the largest object in our solar system and is a 4.5 billion-year-old star – a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium at the center of the solar system. It is about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from Earth, and without its energy, life as we know it could not exist here on our home planet. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 The Sun’s volume would need 1.3 million Earths to fill it. Its gravity holds the solar system together, keeping everything from the biggest planets to the smallest bits of debris in orbit around it. The hottest part of the Sun is its core, where temperatures top 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius). The Sun’s activity, from its powerful eruptions to the steady stream of charged particles it sends out, influences the nature of space throughout the solar system. (NASA)
Sun
3/5 According to NASA, measuring a “day” on the Sun is complicated because of the way it rotates. It doesn't spin as a single, solid ball. This is because the Sun’s surface isn't solid like Earth's. Instead, the Sun is made of super-hot, electrically charged gas called plasma. This plasma rotates at different speeds on different parts of the Sun. At its equator, the Sun completes one rotation in 25 Earth days. At its poles, the Sun rotates once on its axis every 36 Earth days. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Above the Sun’s surface are its thin chromosphere and the huge corona (crown). This is where we see features such as solar prominences, flares, and coronal mass ejections. The latter two are giant explosions of energy and particles that can reach Earth. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 The Sun doesn’t have moons, but eight planets orbit it, at least five dwarf planets, tens of thousands of asteroids, and perhaps three trillion comets and icy bodies. Also, several spacecraft are currently investigating the Sun including Parker Solar Probe, STEREO, Solar Orbiter, SOHO, Solar Dynamics Observatory, Hinode, IRIS, and Wind. (Pixabay)
Solar flares
View all Images
Know whether a solar storm will strike the Earth today, June 14. (Unsplash)

The Earth got lucky once again as it narrowly missed the incoming coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud and escaped what could have been a terrifying solar storm event. This is the third time in two months that the Earth has barely escaped being sideswiped by a CME wave. But how long can this luck actually last? That is what astronomers are wondering as six giant sunspots are facing the Earth. With such a high number of active regions on the Sun, it seems inevitable that one of them will blast a CME that can cause a solar storm of terrifying intensity. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has given its prediction, so let us take a look at that.

As per a SpaceWeather.com report, “With every visible sunspot in decay, NOAA forecasters have lowered the chances of solar flares today to 15% for M-class flares and only 1% for X-flares”. While this does indicate a lowered risk for a solar storm, it is not down to zero. The possibility of solar flare eruption also can cause some complications for the Earth.

Solar storm chances low, but solar flares can erupt today

It is a big coincidence that every single sunspot on the Earth-facing side of the Sun is currently decaying. However, it means that the Earth may see some more quiet days this week. But while that is all good, it should also not be forgotten that there is a 15 percent chance of an M-class solar flare eruption.

While it may seem like a small percentage, in reality, it is still concerning as our current technology restricts our ability to accurately predict solar storms and solar flare eruptions. What that means is our predictions are majorly based on historical data and patterns, and there is no empirical evidence for their certainty. And that is why both NOAA and NASA satellites are constantly monitoring the Sun even if there is a low probability of solar activity.

In the past, surprise solar storms have proven to be quite devastating, including the G4-class solar storm in April that forced oil rigs in Canada to stop their operations. Such solar storms are very potent and can damage satellites, disrupt mobile networks and internet services and even cause power grid failures.

Know how NOAA monitors the Sun

While many space agencies from NASA with its Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) keep track of Sun-based weather phenomena, one that particularly stands out is the DSCOVR satellite by NOAA. The satellite became operational in 2016 and tracks different measurements of the Sun and its atmosphere including temperature, speed, density, degree of orientation and frequency of the solar particles. The recovered data is then run through the Space Weather Prediction Center and the final analysis is prepared.

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 12:22 IST

