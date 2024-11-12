Skydiving Festival at Ujjain: How to book tickets online, price, dates and all details
Skydiving Festival at Ujjain will happen between 9 November 2024 and 9 February 2025. Here’s how to book tickets and all the details.
Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has announced the fourth consecutive Skydiving Festival at Ujjain. The festival will be hosted in Ujjain between 9 November 2024 and 9 February 2025. The tourists will gain an exciting opportunity to jump from a height of 10,000 feet and witness the magnificent view of the spiritual city of Ujjain.
Skydiving Festival at Ujjain: 1000 Participants Expected
Sky-high India (organising company) will be using a specially modified Cessna 182P aircraft capable of carrying six people at a time for skydiving. Although at a time, two participants with two instructors will be carried for skydiving.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
“More than 1000 participants are likely to participate in these three months. Along with sky-diving other air-based activities will also be conducted in future. Madhya Pradesh beckons visitors on a three-month-long adventure extravaganza at Datana Airstrip overlooking the majestic city of Mahakal,” said Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department & Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.
Skydiving Festival at Ujjain: How to book tickets online and ticket prices
The skydiving experience is available from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily. Bookings can be made online at www.skyhighindia.com. Ujjain is well-connected by all modes of transportation. The city has a railway station and it is 54 km away from Indore which has an International Airport. The tickets start at ₹30,000.
Participants can safely experience the thrill of freefall while soaking in the breathtaking views of the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar. The skydiving operations will be conducted by Sky-high India, a company certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the United States Parachute Association (USPA). Highly trained skydivers will ensure a safe and unforgettable experience for all participants.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71731382665220