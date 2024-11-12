Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has announced the fourth consecutive Skydiving Festival at Ujjain. The festival will be hosted in Ujjain between 9 November 2024 and 9 February 2025. The tourists will gain an exciting opportunity to jump from a height of 10,000 feet and witness the magnificent view of the spiritual city of Ujjain.

Skydiving Festival at Ujjain: 1000 Participants Expected

Sky-high India (organising company) will be using a specially modified Cessna 182P aircraft capable of carrying six people at a time for skydiving. Although at a time, two participants with two instructors will be carried for skydiving.

“More than 1000 participants are likely to participate in these three months. Along with sky-diving other air-based activities will also be conducted in future. Madhya Pradesh beckons visitors on a three-month-long adventure extravaganza at Datana Airstrip overlooking the majestic city of Mahakal,” said Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department & Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

Skydiving Festival at Ujjain: How to book tickets online and ticket prices

The skydiving experience is available from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily. Bookings can be made online at www.skyhighindia.com. Ujjain is well-connected by all modes of transportation. The city has a railway station and it is 54 km away from Indore which has an International Airport. The tickets start at ₹30,000.

Participants can safely experience the thrill of freefall while soaking in the breathtaking views of the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar. The skydiving operations will be conducted by Sky-high India, a company certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the United States Parachute Association (USPA). Highly trained skydivers will ensure a safe and unforgettable experience for all participants.