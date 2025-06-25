Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Sneaky apps on Play Store and App Store are targeting your photos and wallet details: Find out how to stay safe

Sneaky apps on Play Store and App Store are targeting your photos and wallet details: Find out how to stay safe

A new phone threat is making people rethink how safe their photos and private info really are. What’s hiding in your gallery, and how can you protect yourself from apps that seem harmless but might not be? The answers might surprise you.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 25 2025, 17:47 IST
Your phone’s gallery could be hiding more than memories. Find out why this new threat has experts and users worried.
Your phone’s gallery could be hiding more than memories. Find out why this new threat has experts and users worried. (Unsplash)

What if your phone's photo gallery wasn't as private as you thought? Imagine a harmless-looking app quietly scanning your pictures, searching for clues to your digital life. Now imagine that app is after your crypto wallet details, and it has already slipped past the usual security gates on both Android and iOS. This is not some distant threat. It is happening right now, and it is making many rethink how safe their devices really are.

Apps can be risky business

Most people trust the apps they download from the official Play Store or App Store. After all, these platforms promise to weed out the bad actors. But SparkKitty, a new malware strain, has managed to bypass these checks. Security researchers first flagged it in early 2025, and since then, it has turned up in apps that look completely routine. Some were even downloaded thousands of times before anyone noticed.

The trick is simple but effective. SparkKitty hides in apps that offer features like messaging or crypto tracking. Once installed, it asks for permission to access your photos. Many users do not think twice about this. But behind the scenes, the malware uses optical character recognition to scan images for text, especially those all-important crypto wallet recovery phrases. If you have ever taken a screenshot of your recovery phrase for convenience, you could be at risk.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How does it really work

  • SparkKitty appeared in apps on both official and unofficial stores
  • It targets both Android and iOS devices
  • Once inside your phone, it scans photos for sensitive information
  • The malware keeps checking your gallery for new images
  • Stolen data is sent to remote servers controlled by attackers

Security experts say this is part of a growing trend. Hackers are getting better at hiding malware in apps that seem trustworthy. Even after SparkKitty-infected apps were removed from the stores, similar threats keep popping up on third-party sites.

What you can do

  • Only download apps from developers you trust
  • Check app reviews and details before installing
  • Be cautious if an app wants access to your photos or files without a clear reason
  • Never store recovery phrases or passwords in your photo gallery
  • Use encrypted storage or a password manager for sensitive data

The risk is not limited to losing cryptocurrency. Any private image could be at risk. While there is no verified evidence of blackmail so far, the potential for misuse is real. The safest bet is to keep sensitive information out of your gallery and be extra careful about app permissions.

With malware like SparkKitty getting smarter, the old rules for staying safe online are changing. It is not enough to stick to official app stores or trust familiar-looking apps. The best defence is a mix of caution, good habits, and a willingness to question what apps really need from you. As more of our lives move onto our phones, a little scepticism can go a long way.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jun, 17:47 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets