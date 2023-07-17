Home Tech News Solar flares alert: Russian scientists warn of communication chaos on Earth today!

Solar flares alert: Russian scientists warn of communication chaos on Earth today!

Russian scientists warn that powerful solar flares observed on July 16 may disrupt Earth's communications, posing potential challenges for signal transmission and satellite systems.

Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 18:07 IST
Russian Scientists warn of communication disruptions on Earth today due to solar flares. (NASA)

Russian scientists have issued a warning that powerful solar flares observed on July 16, 2023, may cause disruptions to communications on Earth today. According to a report by news agency Reuters, the Fedorov Institute of Applied Geophysics in Moscow has highlighted the potential for X-class solar flares, including proton flares, which could interfere with short-wave communications.

Solar flares occur when the magnetic field lines near sunspots, cooler regions on the Sun's surface, overlap and release a sudden burst of energy. Among these flares, X-class flares are the most potent. Flares are categorized based on their strength, with B, C, M, and X representing increasing levels of intensity. An X-class flare is approximately 10 times stronger than an M-class flare and 100 times stronger than a C-class flare.

Disruptions to communication systems and previous ‘Solar Storm' incidents

Proton flares are a specific type of X-class flare that expels high-energy protons into space. These solar events have the potential to disturb signal transmission by affecting the upper atmosphere, as stated by NASA. GPS satellites, for example, may experience interference during such disruptions.

The Fedorov Institute reported that one of the observed solar flares on July 16 lasted for 14 minutes and caused disruptions in radio communication. This highlights the real-world impact of these powerful events.

In recent times, Earth has experienced significant solar activity. On March 31, 2023, a solar storm resulting from a large coronal hole in the Sun's atmosphere affected our planet. The size of this coronal hole was estimated to be 20 to 30 times greater than Earth.

Predictive insights and the role of solar flare monitoring

Additionally, on March 24, Earth encountered the most severe solar storm in nearly six years. This storm, classified as a G4 geomagnetic storm, had the potential to disrupt power systems and spacecraft operations. Geomagnetic storms occur when Earth's atmosphere undergoes a major disturbance due to the efficient transfer of energy from the solar wind to the surrounding space environment.

In January 2023, a study published in The Astrophysical Journal revealed that solar flares and space weather storms can be predicted to some extent by monitoring flashes on the Sun. Scientists from the NorthWest Research Associates (NWRA) analyzed data from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, identifying small signals in the upper layers of the solar atmosphere. These signals provide valuable insights into the regions on the Sun that are more likely to produce flares.

The warnings issued by Russian scientists serve as a reminder of the potential disruptions caused by powerful solar flares and the importance of preparedness in mitigating their impacts on Earth's communications systems.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 18:07 IST

