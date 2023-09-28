Icon
Home Tech News Solar storm alert as CME approaches Earth! Will it spark a Geomagnetic storm today?

A CME was hurled towards Earth as a result of the Sun’s rising activity, and it could spark a geomagnetic storm soon, according to NOAA forecasters.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 28 2023, 16:28 IST
The pivotal role of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in crafting Aditya-L1's solar corona study payload
1/6 The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has announced its pivotal role in the Aditya-L1 mission. This landmark project, a collaborative effort with ISRO, aims to revolutionize our understanding of the Sun. (ISRO)
2/6 IIA's team has built the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), an important part of the seven payloads aboard Aditya-L1. VELC will uncover the mysteries of the solar corona, bringing us closer to comprehending our star. For the unaware, the solar corona is the outermost layer of the Sun. (ISRO)
3/6 "In its quest to assemble the VELC payload, IIA established India's pioneering "Class to Clean Rooms" at its CREST campus in Hosakote. This effort underscores our commitment to technological excellence," said the institution. (ISRO)
4/6 Embracing the Sun's Halo Orbit: Aditya-L1 is poised for liftoff from Sriharikota on September 2. As part of this extraordinary mission, the satellite will be positioned in a halo orbit around the first Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, offering uninterrupted solar observations. (ISRO)
5/6 Unveiling the Solar Secrets: VELC's revolutionary capabilities include simultaneous imaging, spectroscopy, and spectro-polarimetry channels. These features enable us to probe the solar corona's intricate dynamics, origin of coronal mass ejections, and magnetic field measurements, propelling solar science into a new era. (ISRO)
6/6 The insights gleaned from Aditya-L1's scientific voyage will not only deepen our understanding of the solar corona but also furnish essential data for space weather studies. As India continues to make strides in space exploration, Aditya-L1's mission promises to enlighten us about both the moon and the sun. (ISRO)
Space weather is turning increasingly towards a solar storm and the onrushing CME is expected to slam into the Earth. NOAA forecasters have warned of a G-class geomagnetic storm. (Pixabay)

When Geomagnetic storms hit Earth, they have the potential to wreak havoc on technological instruments, if they are strong enough. If the initial solar storm churned up by the Sun is weak, it means the impact on Earth will be of much less severity. Although some of the sunspots on the solar surface never even explode, it is important to know the potential impact of such an intense explosion of solar matter. When the approaching CME interacts with Earth's magnetic field, it results in the formation of geomagnetic storms, which are rated on the basis of their intensity. G5-class Geomagnetic storms are the most potent geomagnetic events ever observed and they can send humanity back to the Middle Ages as far as technological prowess is concerned.

Now, in a new development, forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have revealed that a CME could hit Earth soon which could result in a geomagnetic storm. Know details.

Geomagnetic storm on the cards

According to a report by spaceweather.com, forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have revealed details of a CME that was hurled out by the Sun just a few days ago on September 25. This CME could now deliver a glancing blow that can spark a geomagnetic storm today, September 28.

If it impacts, it will likely cause a G1-class geomagnetic storm, which is weak in intensity. These storms are unlikely to cause much damage to infrastructure but still can cause auroras as well as radio disturbances.

The report states, “NOAA forecasters say there is a slight chance that a CME might graze Earth today. It left the sun on Sept. 25th traveling near the edge of the Earth-strike zone. A glancing blow, if it occurs, would cause at most a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm”.

Impact of G5 geomagnetic storms

These storms have the potential to disrupt all forms of wireless communication, including GPS, mobile networks, and satellite communication. These storms can even cause damage to ground-based infrastructure by harming repeaters in under-sea internet cables and blocking internet connectivity. Power grids are also susceptible to fluctuations and could potentially sustain irreversible damage.

G5-class Geomagnetic storms can even burn down small satellites in the lower Earth orbit and damage sensitive instruments of the ones in the higher orbits. High voltage flux in the atmosphere could also result in electronics suffering heavy damage. In short, a strong enough Geomagnetic storm can send us to the dark ages in an instant.

First Published Date: 28 Sep, 15:30 IST

