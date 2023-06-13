Home Tech News Solar storm ALERT! CME to hit Earth today, says NOAA; NASA sees more trouble ahead

Solar storm ALERT! CME to hit Earth today, says NOAA; NASA sees more trouble ahead

NOAA forecasters have shown that a coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud will hit the Earth in the late hours of today, June 13. This can spark a dangerous solar storm. Know the details.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 13 2023, 08:51 IST
6 TERRIFYING solar storms that blasted Earth in 2022
Solar storm
1/6 On June 29, a surprise solar storm struck the Earth. The solar storm was not caused by coronal mass ejections (CME) but by a corotating interaction region (CIR), which opened a hole in the Earth's magnetosphere. It was a G1-class solar storm which is capable of causing shortwave radio blackouts and GPS disruptions. Interestingly, it coincided with the rare five planet alignment event.  (NASA)
Pink sky
2/6 Extremely rare pink auroras could be seen on November 3 near Greenland, after a G1-class solar storm slammed into the Earth. Solar storms usually give a greenish hue due to ionizing of Oxygen atoms. However, the CME in this case was able to reach the lower strata of the atmosphere which ionized Nitrogen atoms and gave off the rare pink aura.  (Representative Photo) (Pixabay)
Solar Storm
3/6 On November 6, a powerful solar flare which was estimated to be an X-class solar flare caused temporary radio blackouts in Australia and New Zealand. The resultant solar storm blocked all high frequency radio waves making it hard for various emergency services and airlines that use radio communications to operate for multiple hours.  (Pixabay)
Solar Storm
4/6 On August 7 and 8, a mysterious phenomenon was seen after a solar storm strike which scientists call STEVE (strong thermal emission velocity enhancement). A gigantic ribbon of purple light followed by a wave of green light could be seen in many parts of North America.   (@KaniskiDylan / Twitter)
geomagnetic storm
5/6 A rare double solar storm attack was seen on March 14 when a G2-class solar storm was quickly followed up with another G1-class solar storm. Scientists believe that such multiple solar storm attacks are going to be more frequent in coming days as the Sun reaches the peak of its solar cycle. (Pixabay)
Solar storm
6/6 On October 25, the Sun seemed to beam a smile at Earth even as it spewed a stream of dangerous solar particles towards our planet. Multiple dark regions popped up on the Sun that gave an uncanny impression of a smiley face. The resultant solar storm from the event was noted to be a G2-class which is so strong that it is capable of causing fluctuations in electricity grids on Earth.  (SDO/AIA)
Solar flare
View all Images
NOAA issues a warning against a solar storm expected to hit Earth today. (Pixabay)

On June 9, an M2.5-class solar flare eruption was spotted by the NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). The flare was produced in a particularly unstable sunspot AR3331, which is still in the Earth's view. The eruption sparked a short-wave radio blackout in Mexico and the southern region of the USA. It also released a coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud into space which is going to strike the Earth and spark a solar storm today, June 13, as per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Check the details.

As per a report by SpaceWeather.com, “NOAA forecasters say that a CME might hit Earth's magnetic field on June 13th. It was hurled into space by an M2.5-class explosion (movie) on June 9th. The glancing blow could cause, at most, G1-class geomagnetic storms”.

Solar storm likely to disrupt tech

Compared to some of the stronger solar storm events that we have seen in the previous months, this particular one is not expected to be too strong. But, even minor storms can cause some serious damage. It can disrupt wireless communications and GPS services, causing trouble for airlines, mariners, ham radio controllers, and drone operators. The solar storm can delay flights, cause ships to change course, and disrupt any important information that is shared through these low-frequency channels. The CME is likely to strike the Earth in a few hours' time as per the NOAA models.

This will not be the end of troubles for Earth either. NASA also detected active regions on the farside of the Sun, and they are expected to face the Earth this week. If they are still active and unstable, they can fire fresh solar storm attacks on Earth.

NASA Tech that predicts solar storms

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) carries a full suite of instruments to observe the Sun and has been doing so since 2010. It uses three very crucial instruments to collect data from various solar activities. They include the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) which takes high-resolution measurements of the longitudinal and vector magnetic field over the entire visible solar disk, Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE) which measures the Sun's extreme ultraviolet irradiance, and Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) which provides continuous full-disk observations of the solar chromosphere and corona in seven extreme ultraviolet (EUV) channels.

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 08:51 IST

