Home Tech News Solar storm ALERT! Dangerous CME cloud to strike the Earth today, confirms NOAA

Solar storm ALERT! Dangerous CME cloud to strike the Earth today, confirms NOAA

NOAA forecasters have confirmed the fears that the CME cloud released during the X1-class solar flare eruption will hit the Earth today, June 23, and spark a dangerous solar storm event. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 11:44 IST
Solar storm
Know all about the solar storm that is expected to strike the Earth today, June 23. (nasa.gov)
Solar storm
Know all about the solar storm that is expected to strike the Earth today, June 23. (nasa.gov)

Just yesterday, a NASA model revealed the massive coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud that was released from the blast site of the X1-class solar flare eruption that was going to hit both Mars and Venus. Now, a new model from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has revealed that the Earth will also get blasted by the cloud today, June 23. Shockingly, NASA had stated that the CME is so strong that a part of Venus' atmosphere might erode as a result of the impact. It cannot be assessed at the moment just how strong the blow can be for our planet.

According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, “NOAA forecasters say there is a chance of minor G1-class geomagnetic storms late on June 23rd when a CME might hit Earth's magnetic field. This is the same CME hurled into space by an X1-class solar flare on June 20th. At first, it appeared the CME would miss Earth; however, additional modeling suggests a glancing blow might be possible”.

Solar storm to strike the Earth tomorrow

The CME will first strike Venus today, and then the Earth. On June 25, it will reach Mars and according to the NASA model, the resultant solar storm will be so strong that auroras can be seen from the satellites that are orbiting the red planet.

Yet, it is not possible to assess the intensity of the incoming solar storm the Earth may suffer. Part of the reason is that we do not know whether the CME impact will be a glancing blow or a head-on collision. A glancing blow may only create a G1 or G2-class geomagnetic storm. But a full-fledged strike can even produce a G5-class storm. Such storms can do more damage than normal. They can damage small satellites, impact mobile networks, GPS, and even pose a threat to ground-based electronics and power grids by increasing the magnetic potential by huge amounts.

Know the GOES-16 satellite

GOES-16, formerly known as GOES-R before reaching geostationary orbit, is the first of the GOES-R series of Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites operated by NASA and NOAA. It was launched on November 19, 2016, and became operational on December 18, 2017. GOES-16 is located in geostationary orbit over the Atlantic Ocean and provides continuous imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth's Western Hemisphere. It also carries a lightning mapper, which can detect both cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning. GOES-16 is a vital tool for weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and space weather prediction.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 11:43 IST

More From This Section

Aircraft-sized Asteroid 2023 MU to buzz Earth today! NASA reveals details
23 June 2023
Revolutionary Discovery! Method to probe powerful solar storms uncovered
23 June 2023
With Modi in US, here is what India and US are set to sign - space, 6G to AI, check all details
23 June 2023
5 Asteroids approaching Earth at fearsome speeds! NASA says close encounters soon
22 June 2023
840-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth soon, reveal NASA telescopes! Is it dangerous?
22 June 2023
NASA Studies GHGSat Methane Data Amid Race for Climate Solutions
22 June 2023
Geomagnetic storms: Everything you wanted to know about this solar phenomenon in brief
22 June 2023
Summer Solstice 2023: June 21 is the longest day of the year! Here’s why
22 June 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings
Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass
BGMI
Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire come to BGMI! Know all about this new collaboration
BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets