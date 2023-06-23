Solar storm ALERT! Dangerous CME cloud to strike the Earth today, confirms NOAA

Just yesterday, a NASA model revealed the massive coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud that was released from the blast site of the X1-class solar flare eruption that was going to hit both Mars and Venus. Now, a new model from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has revealed that the Earth will also get blasted by the cloud today, June 23. Shockingly, NASA had stated that the CME is so strong that a part of Venus' atmosphere might erode as a result of the impact. It cannot be assessed at the moment just how strong the blow can be for our planet.

According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, “NOAA forecasters say there is a chance of minor G1-class geomagnetic storms late on June 23rd when a CME might hit Earth's magnetic field. This is the same CME hurled into space by an X1-class solar flare on June 20th. At first, it appeared the CME would miss Earth; however, additional modeling suggests a glancing blow might be possible”.

Solar storm to strike the Earth tomorrow

The CME will first strike Venus today, and then the Earth. On June 25, it will reach Mars and according to the NASA model, the resultant solar storm will be so strong that auroras can be seen from the satellites that are orbiting the red planet.

Yet, it is not possible to assess the intensity of the incoming solar storm the Earth may suffer. Part of the reason is that we do not know whether the CME impact will be a glancing blow or a head-on collision. A glancing blow may only create a G1 or G2-class geomagnetic storm. But a full-fledged strike can even produce a G5-class storm. Such storms can do more damage than normal. They can damage small satellites, impact mobile networks, GPS, and even pose a threat to ground-based electronics and power grids by increasing the magnetic potential by huge amounts.

Know the GOES-16 satellite

GOES-16, formerly known as GOES-R before reaching geostationary orbit, is the first of the GOES-R series of Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites operated by NASA and NOAA. It was launched on November 19, 2016, and became operational on December 18, 2017. GOES-16 is located in geostationary orbit over the Atlantic Ocean and provides continuous imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth's Western Hemisphere. It also carries a lightning mapper, which can detect both cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning. GOES-16 is a vital tool for weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and space weather prediction.