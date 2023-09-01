Solar storm ALERT! Magnetic filament erupts on the Sun; CME to strike tomorrow, NASA says

The last ten days have been quite uneventful in terms of Earth-directed solar activity. This was strange given there are still 6 sunspot regions present on our planet's side of the Sun. And even as the Sun nears the peak of its solar cycle in 2025, the last month has passed without any significant eruptions. But with September coming in, solar activities have again picked up. Recently, a massive magnetic filament erupted in the northern hemisphere of the Sun. The eruption resulted in a large cloud of coronal mass ejection (CME) being hurled at the Earth. NASA has confirmed that the CME will strike our planet on September 2.

According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, “A magnetic filament on the sun erupted during the late hours of Aug. 30th, opening a "canyon of fire" in the sun's northern hemisphere. New coronagraph images from SOHO show a faint halo CME en route to Earth. A NASA model of the CME predicts it will hit our planet on Sept. 2nd, possibly sparking G1-class geomagnetic storms”.

Solar storm to strike the Earth tomorrow

The current prediction by NASA is that the eventual storm will be a G1-class geomagnetic storm, which is considered to be quite minor. Such solar storms may not be strong enough to affect mobile networks or damage satellites, but they can still cause radio blackouts and disrupt GPS signals. Things can worsen if these CME clouds pick up solar winds on their way and combine with them to spark terrifying solar storms. Additionally, auroras may also be visible in the high latitude areas.

Blackouts reported near India

Just minutes ago, the X account of SpaceWeatherLive posted and reported that a shortwave radio blackout is currently under progress near India. The blackout is affecting the region on the Eastern side of India, with some minor impact on our nation as well. This is an R1 blackout, indicating that this is a minor event.

Since all blackouts are sparked by solar flares, it is assumed that a flare has erupted on the Sun, although major Sun-watching agencies such as NASA, ESA, and NOAA have not issued any statement as of now. Based on the intensity of the blackout, it is believed that the solar flare could be categorized as an M1.1 event.