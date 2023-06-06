Home Tech News Solar storm DANGER! NOAA satellites capture CME clouds rushing towards Earth

Solar storm DANGER! NOAA satellites capture CME clouds rushing towards Earth

NOAA forecasters have predicted a solar storm alert on June 7 and June 8, after its satellites detected a large CME cloud moving towards the Earth. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 06 2023, 17:02 IST
Think you know our Sun? Check out THESE 5 stunning facts
Sun
1/5 The Sun is the largest object in our solar system and is a 4.5 billion-year-old star – a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium at the center of the solar system. It is about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from Earth, and without its energy, life as we know it could not exist here on our home planet. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 The Sun’s volume would need 1.3 million Earths to fill it. Its gravity holds the solar system together, keeping everything from the biggest planets to the smallest bits of debris in orbit around it. The hottest part of the Sun is its core, where temperatures top 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius). The Sun’s activity, from its powerful eruptions to the steady stream of charged particles it sends out, influences the nature of space throughout the solar system. (NASA)
Sun
3/5 According to NASA, measuring a “day” on the Sun is complicated because of the way it rotates. It doesn't spin as a single, solid ball. This is because the Sun’s surface isn't solid like Earth's. Instead, the Sun is made of super-hot, electrically charged gas called plasma. This plasma rotates at different speeds on different parts of the Sun. At its equator, the Sun completes one rotation in 25 Earth days. At its poles, the Sun rotates once on its axis every 36 Earth days. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Above the Sun’s surface are its thin chromosphere and the huge corona (crown). This is where we see features such as solar prominences, flares, and coronal mass ejections. The latter two are giant explosions of energy and particles that can reach Earth. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 The Sun doesn’t have moons, but eight planets orbit it, at least five dwarf planets, tens of thousands of asteroids, and perhaps three trillion comets and icy bodies. Also, several spacecraft are currently investigating the Sun including Parker Solar Probe, STEREO, Solar Orbiter, SOHO, Solar Dynamics Observatory, Hinode, IRIS, and Wind. (Pixabay)
Solar storm
View all Images
Know all about the solar storm expected to strike the Earth tomorrow. (nasa.gov)

After a brief period of calm, the Sun has sprung back into action. On June 4, an explosion on the surface of the Sun hurled a large cloud of coronal mass ejection (CME) into space. Unfortunately, it was directed towards the Earth. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) detected the incident using its satellites and issued a solar storm alert on June 7 and 8. Notably, this is going to be the first solar storm of June and the first one in almost two weeks. Know what you should expect.

As per a report by SpaceWeather.com, “NOAA forecasters say that a CME might hit Earth's magnetic field late on June 7th or June 8th. It was hurled into space on June 4th by an erupting filament of magnetism in the sun's southern hemisphere”. The resultant geomagnetic storm is expected to be between G1 and G2-class intensity.

Solar storm to strike the Earth tomorrow

The Sun has become a hotbed of sunspots. Right now, there are eight sunspots on the Earth-facing side of the Sun. These sunspots have been frequently exploding, producing solar flares. In the last two weeks, these solar flares have been minor but on June 4, a huge filament of magnetism threw a large amount of CME into space.

The concerns are largely because the current solar cycle is expected to reach its peak by early next year. That means the solar activity will likely ramp up in the months to come. And that can produce a terrifying G5-class geomagnetic storm. For the unaware, such storms can disrupt GPS, hamper mobile networks and the internet, and even cause a massive power outage by corrupting the power grids. Even the electronic devices on Earth are not safe from malfunctioning.

Luckily, the solar storm predicted for June 7 and 8 is not likely to be that powerful, but GPS disruption and radio blackouts are expected.

The role of the NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) carries a full suite of instruments to observe the Sun and has been doing so since 2010. It uses three very crucial instruments to collect data from various solar activities. They include Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) which takes high-resolution measurements of the longitudinal and vector magnetic field over the entire visible solar disk, Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE) which measures the Sun's extreme ultraviolet irradiance and Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) which provides continuous full-disk observations of the solar chromosphere and corona in seven extreme ultraviolet (EUV) channels.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 17:02 IST
