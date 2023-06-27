Home Tech News Solar storm looming over Earth as POWERFUL solar flares set to explode today, says NOAA

Solar storm looming over Earth as POWERFUL solar flares set to explode today, says NOAA

NOAA forecasters have revealed there is a 40 percent chance of an M-class solar flare eruption today, June 27, as the sunspot AR3340 turns unstable. Is another solar storm coming towards Earth? Find out.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 27 2023, 11:46 IST
Think you know our Sun? Check out THESE 5 stunning facts
Sun
1/5 The Sun is the largest object in our solar system and is a 4.5 billion-year-old star – a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium at the center of the solar system. It is about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from Earth, and without its energy, life as we know it could not exist here on our home planet. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 The Sun’s volume would need 1.3 million Earths to fill it. Its gravity holds the solar system together, keeping everything from the biggest planets to the smallest bits of debris in orbit around it. The hottest part of the Sun is its core, where temperatures top 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius). The Sun’s activity, from its powerful eruptions to the steady stream of charged particles it sends out, influences the nature of space throughout the solar system. (NASA)
Sun
3/5 According to NASA, measuring a “day” on the Sun is complicated because of the way it rotates. It doesn't spin as a single, solid ball. This is because the Sun’s surface isn't solid like Earth's. Instead, the Sun is made of super-hot, electrically charged gas called plasma. This plasma rotates at different speeds on different parts of the Sun. At its equator, the Sun completes one rotation in 25 Earth days. At its poles, the Sun rotates once on its axis every 36 Earth days. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Above the Sun’s surface are its thin chromosphere and the huge corona (crown). This is where we see features such as solar prominences, flares, and coronal mass ejections. The latter two are giant explosions of energy and particles that can reach Earth. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 The Sun doesn’t have moons, but eight planets orbit it, at least five dwarf planets, tens of thousands of asteroids, and perhaps three trillion comets and icy bodies. Also, several spacecraft are currently investigating the Sun including Parker Solar Probe, STEREO, Solar Orbiter, SOHO, Solar Dynamics Observatory, Hinode, IRIS, and Wind. (Pixabay)
Solar storm
View all Images
Know the solar storm risk today, June 27. (Pixabay)

After an unremarkable weekend, solar activity is again picking up speed. Last week, we witnessed two separate radio blackout events triggered by an X-class solar flare and an M-class solar flare. While the CME escaped the Earth and no solar storms were to be seen, this week the fear is far greater. A sunspot in Earth's view named AR3340 has gone unstable and is now harboring a delta-class magnetic field, which is a big catalyst for solar flare eruptions. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted that an M-class solar flare can erupt today. Such eruptions are also accompanied by coronal mass ejections (CME), that are fully capable of bringing a powerful solar storm to the Earth.

According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, “Growing sunspot AR3340 has developed a 'delta-class' magnetic field that harbors energy for strong solar flares. NOAA forecasters estimate a 40% chance of M-class flares and a 10% chance of X-flares”.

Solar flares expected today

A solar flare should not be taken lightly. The extreme ultraviolet radiation that emerges from the explosion causes a temporary disruption for low-frequency radio waves that are used by aviators, drone pilots, amateur radio operators, small ships and boats, and others. Such disruptions affect their operations, and on rare occasions, can also affect rescue missions as emergency services also use these channels for communication.

But the biggest threat is from a possible solar storm if a CME cloud comes rushing towards the Earth. Last week's CME hit Venus and eroded a small portion of its atmosphere due to its strong impact. Luckily, the Earth was not in its path. A similar solar storm on Earth can have a devastating impact. They can damage small satellites, impact mobile networks, GPS, and even pose a threat to ground-based electronics and power grids by increasing the magnetic potential by huge amounts.

NASA STEREO spacecraft's role in solar observation

The Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory (STEREO) is a pair of twin spacecraft that were launched in 2006 to study the Sun and its effects on Earth. The two spacecraft, STEREO-A, and STEREO-B, are in different orbits around the Sun, which allows them to view the Sun from different perspectives. This provides scientists with a stereoscopic view of solar phenomena, such as solar storms and CMEs.

Some of its main instruments include SECCHI (Sun-Earth Connection Coronal and Heliospheric Investigation), a suite of four instruments that study the Sun's atmosphere and the solar wind; IMPACT (In-situ Measurements of Particles and CME Transients), an instrument that measures the composition and dynamics of the solar wind; PLASTIC (Plasma and Suprathermal Ion Composition), an instrument that studies the composition of the solar wind and the effects of solar storms on Earth's atmosphere; and S/WAVES (STEREO/WAVES), an instrument that studies the radio emissions from the Sun and the solar wind.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 11:46 IST

More From This Section

AI in space! NASA to roll out ChatGPT-like chatbot for astronauts to talk to spacecraft
26 June 2023
House-size Asteroid MH4 speeding towards Earth! Know how close it will come
26 June 2023
130-foot asteroid 2023 MO2 set to zoom past Earth at a fiery 46370 kmph, NASA reveals
26 June 2023
James Webb Space Telescope makes sensational discovery on "coolest exoplanet" TRAPPIST-1 c
26 June 2023
Spectacular ultraviolet views of Mars revealed by NASA's MAVEN spacecraft
26 June 2023
Shocking! Apollo group asteroid set for a close call with Earth TODAY
26 June 2023
5 huge Asteroids approaching Earth, NASA warns
25 June 2023
This asteroid was just named in honor of an Indian working at NASA
25 June 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets