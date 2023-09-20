Icon
Home Tech News Solar storm STRIKES Earth! Intensely charged CME smashes into our planet, sparks terrifying blackouts

The Earth was struck by a massive solar storm whose impact was even felt in lower latitudes. Know the full impact of this terrifying CME.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 20 2023, 09:59 IST
Do all solar activities like solar storms, CME, impact Earth? This is what NASA says
Solar storm
1/5 Sun is a source of energy and a lot of activities keep on happening on the fireball. But can Earth be impacted by solar activities? Before we tell you that, it is important to know what solar activity is? According to NASA, solar flares, coronal mass ejections, high-speed solar wind, and solar energetic particles are all forms of solar activity. All solar activity is driven by the solar magnetic field. (NASA)
Solar storm
2/5 Solar flares impact Earth only when they occur on the side of the sun facing Earth. Because flares are made of photons, they travel out directly from the flare site, so if we can see the flare, we can be impacted by it. (Pixabay)
Solar storm
3/5 Coronal mass ejections, also called CMEs, are large clouds of plasma and magnetic field that erupt from the sun. These clouds can erupt in any direction, and then continue on in that direction, plowing right through the solar wind. Only when the cloud is aimed at Earth will the CME hit Earth and therefore cause impacts. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 High-speed solar wind streams come from areas on the sun known as coronal holes. These holes can form anywhere on the sun and usually, only when they are closer to the solar equator, do the winds they produce impact Earth. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Solar energetic particles are high-energy charged particles, primarily thought to be released by shocks formed at the front of coronal mass ejections and solar flares. When a CME cloud plows through the solar wind, high velocity solar energetic particles can be produced and because they are charged, they must follow the magnetic field lines that pervade the space between the Sun and the Earth. Therefore, only the charged particles that follow magnetic field lines that intersect the Earth will result in impacts. (NASA)
Solar storm
View all Images
Know all about the G3-class solar storm that struck the Earth yesterday, September 19. (Pixabay)

When it comes to terrifying solar storms, the last 24-hour period has been one of the worst since March 2023. The solar storm was triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) that was hurled towards the Earth's strike zone on September 18. There were speculations on whether it would hit the planet or not, but not only did it hit the Earth, it also arrived a day earlier than expected. Also, Earth was hit by multiple solar flare eruptions that caused severe radio blackouts. Know the full impact of this solar storm.

According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, “Earth's magnetic field is still reverberating from a fast-moving CME strike on Sept. 19th. The CME's arrival (a day earlier than expected) sparked a strong G3-class geomagnetic storm with auroras stretching from France to the West Coast of the USA”. The report also mentioned that red auroras, indicative of the apex of the storm, were seen till mid-latitude regions.

Terrifying solar storm strikes the Earth

In March, the Earth was hit by a G3-class solar storm that not only delayed the launch of a SpaceX rocket but also forced the operations of oil rigs in Canada to stop due to an increase in static electricity in the surrounding environment. Storms like these can do more damage than usual. They can damage small satellites, impact mobile phone networks, GPS, Internet, and even pose a threat to ground-based electronics and power grids.

The severity of this storm was so great that the aurora effect was seen even in France, which is much further south on the Earth than normal. It is not unusual to see aurora displays as far south as Oregon and Nebraska in the US.

Know the GOES-16 satellite

GOES-16, formerly known as GOES-R before reaching geostationary orbit, is the first of the GOES-R series of Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites operated by NASA and NOAA. It was launched on November 19, 2016, and became operational on December 18, 2017. GOES-16 is located in geostationary orbit over the Atlantic Ocean and provides continuous imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth's Western Hemisphere. It also carries a lightning mapper, which can detect both cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning. GOES-16 is a vital tool for weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and space weather prediction, including such storms.

