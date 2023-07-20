Solar storm TERROR intensifies! Another CME headed for the Earth, double-whammy likely

The solar storm predictions for the week keep getting worse. After the arrival of a large and unstable sunspot on Sunday, NASA satellites detected a long-duration solar flare eruption the very next day. On Tuesday, we got confirmation from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that a fast-moving coronal mass ejection (CME) released during the event will hit the Earth on either July 20 or 21. Now, today, NOAA has detected yet another CME cloud that is also headed for our planet and can impact the magnetosphere on July 22. This has raised the concerns of astronomers, as the combined effect can create a terrifying solar storm.

According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, “A second CME appears to be heading for Earth following a complex eruption near sunspot AR3376 on July 18th…It should hit Earth's magnetic field on July 22nd. The one-two punch of CMEs arriving on July 21st and 22nd boost the chances of a G2 or greater geomagnetic storm later this week”.

Yesterday's prediction also hinted at G3-class geomagnetic storm, and today's information has only solidified the chances of it.

Intense solar storm activity expected over the next three days

There are further complications as well. The one-two punch from the CMEs is the best-case scenario. However, any other solar flare eruption at that time or the presence of any solar winds also approaching the Earth can further amplify the overall effect.

In the worst-case scenario, we can witness another G4-class geomagnetic storm, similar to the one we saw on March 23, 2023. That storm was classified as severe and its impact was seen as far south as France. It was the strongest solar storm in six years and reportedly, it even delayed a SpaceX rocket launch by a few hours. Other effects of such a strong solar storm include damaging satellites and causing fluctuations in the power grids. Further, GPS disruptions and shortwave radio blackouts are also possible in such storms.

This period also comes with a high caution for mariners, drone pilots, amateur radio operators, and people working with low-frequency wireless communications, as it can disrupt reception.

Tech behind solar observation

While many space agencies from NASA with its Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) keep track of Sun-based weather phenomena, one that particularly stands out is the DSCOVR satellite by NOAA. The satellite became operational in 2016 and tracks different measurements of the Sun and its atmosphere including temperature, speed, density, degree of orientation and frequency of the solar particles. The recovered data is then run through the Space Weather Prediction Center and the final analysis is prepared.