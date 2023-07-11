Home Tech News Solar storm to strike Earth as huge CME clouds approaching fast; NASA reveals details

A coronal mass ejection (CME) is headed towards the Earth and can spark a solar storm on July 13, reveals a NASA. Check details.

Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 11:28 IST
Think you know our Sun? Check out THESE 5 stunning facts
Sun
1/5 The Sun is the largest object in our solar system and is a 4.5 billion-year-old star – a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium at the center of the solar system. It is about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from Earth, and without its energy, life as we know it could not exist here on our home planet. (Pixabay)
2/5 The Sun’s volume would need 1.3 million Earths to fill it. Its gravity holds the solar system together, keeping everything from the biggest planets to the smallest bits of debris in orbit around it. The hottest part of the Sun is its core, where temperatures top 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius). The Sun’s activity, from its powerful eruptions to the steady stream of charged particles it sends out, influences the nature of space throughout the solar system. (NASA)
Sun
3/5 According to NASA, measuring a “day” on the Sun is complicated because of the way it rotates. It doesn't spin as a single, solid ball. This is because the Sun’s surface isn't solid like Earth's. Instead, the Sun is made of super-hot, electrically charged gas called plasma. This plasma rotates at different speeds on different parts of the Sun. At its equator, the Sun completes one rotation in 25 Earth days. At its poles, the Sun rotates once on its axis every 36 Earth days. (NASA)
4/5 Above the Sun’s surface are its thin chromosphere and the huge corona (crown). This is where we see features such as solar prominences, flares, and coronal mass ejections. The latter two are giant explosions of energy and particles that can reach Earth. (Pixabay)
5/5 The Sun doesn’t have moons, but eight planets orbit it, at least five dwarf planets, tens of thousands of asteroids, and perhaps three trillion comets and icy bodies. Also, several spacecraft are currently investigating the Sun including Parker Solar Probe, STEREO, Solar Orbiter, SOHO, Solar Dynamics Observatory, Hinode, IRIS, and Wind. (Pixabay)
Solar storm
Know all about the solar storm expected to strike the Earth on July 13. (nasa.gov)

Last week, panic spread among people as reports of an ‘internet apocalypse' began doing the rounds on social media platforms. The reports suggested that a massive solar storm will strike the Earth in 2025 triggering the collapse of internet infrastructure globally. Later debunked, the news has still left many netizens concerned. For clarity purposes, it should be noted that while an intense solar storm powerful enough to destroy the internet may come someday, it is impossible to predict when that may happen, for we lack the technology to know when a solar storm may actually hit. This becomes clear only after a CME has been released. And while right now the Earth does not have a threat of an internet-killer solar storm monstrosity, there is a dangerous solar storm making its way towards us, based on NASA models.

As per a report by SpaceWeather.com, “Minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible on July 13th when a CME is expected to pass close to Earth…NASA predicts a glancing blow…a close encounter could disturb Earth's magnetic field and produce high latitude auroras”. That means in two days' time, this solar storm can strike our planet.

Solar storm strike likely on July 13

There is some mismatch between the models of NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). While NASA has predicted a hit, NOAA models show a miss. It is difficult to gauge whether the CME will spark a solar storm or not. But, in case it does, you should know the severity of the situation.

A G1-class geomagnetic storm is defined as a minor storm that can spark auroras in higher latitudes. It can also damage smaller satellites in the Earth's lower orbits by heating up the air and creating drag. The highly charged electromagnetic radiation can further block some wireless frequencies such as GPS and low-frequency radio waves, that are primarily used for navigation and emergency services.

Know all about NOAA's DSCOVR satellite

NOAA monitors solar storms and Sun's behavior using its DSCOVR satellite which became operational in 2016. The recovered data is then run through the Space Weather Prediction Center and the final analysis is prepared. The different measurements are done on temperature, speed, density, degree of orientation, and frequency of the solar particles.

