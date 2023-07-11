Solar storm to strike Earth as huge CME clouds approaching fast; NASA reveals details

Last week, panic spread among people as reports of an ‘internet apocalypse' began doing the rounds on social media platforms. The reports suggested that a massive solar storm will strike the Earth in 2025 triggering the collapse of internet infrastructure globally. Later debunked, the news has still left many netizens concerned. For clarity purposes, it should be noted that while an intense solar storm powerful enough to destroy the internet may come someday, it is impossible to predict when that may happen, for we lack the technology to know when a solar storm may actually hit. This becomes clear only after a CME has been released. And while right now the Earth does not have a threat of an internet-killer solar storm monstrosity, there is a dangerous solar storm making its way towards us, based on NASA models.

As per a report by SpaceWeather.com, “Minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible on July 13th when a CME is expected to pass close to Earth…NASA predicts a glancing blow…a close encounter could disturb Earth's magnetic field and produce high latitude auroras”. That means in two days' time, this solar storm can strike our planet.

Solar storm strike likely on July 13

There is some mismatch between the models of NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). While NASA has predicted a hit, NOAA models show a miss. It is difficult to gauge whether the CME will spark a solar storm or not. But, in case it does, you should know the severity of the situation.

A G1-class geomagnetic storm is defined as a minor storm that can spark auroras in higher latitudes. It can also damage smaller satellites in the Earth's lower orbits by heating up the air and creating drag. The highly charged electromagnetic radiation can further block some wireless frequencies such as GPS and low-frequency radio waves, that are primarily used for navigation and emergency services.

Know all about NOAA's DSCOVR satellite

NOAA monitors solar storms and Sun's behavior using its DSCOVR satellite which became operational in 2016. The recovered data is then run through the Space Weather Prediction Center and the final analysis is prepared. The different measurements are done on temperature, speed, density, degree of orientation, and frequency of the solar particles.