    Home Tech News Solar storm WARNING for Earth today; High chances of solar flare eruption, says NOAA

    Solar storm WARNING for Earth today; High chances of solar flare eruption, says NOAA

    NOAA has issued a warning for high chances of solar flare eruption. A powerful solar storm can hit the Earth today. Check details.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 10 2023, 12:36 IST
    Think you know our Sun? Check out THESE 5 stunning facts
    Sun
    1/5 The Sun is the largest object in our solar system and is a 4.5 billion-year-old star – a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium at the center of the solar system. It is about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from Earth, and without its energy, life as we know it could not exist here on our home planet. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    2/5 The Sun’s volume would need 1.3 million Earths to fill it. Its gravity holds the solar system together, keeping everything from the biggest planets to the smallest bits of debris in orbit around it. The hottest part of the Sun is its core, where temperatures top 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius). The Sun’s activity, from its powerful eruptions to the steady stream of charged particles it sends out, influences the nature of space throughout the solar system. (NASA)
    Sun
    3/5 According to NASA, measuring a “day” on the Sun is complicated because of the way it rotates. It doesn't spin as a single, solid ball. This is because the Sun’s surface isn't solid like Earth's. Instead, the Sun is made of super-hot, electrically charged gas called plasma. This plasma rotates at different speeds on different parts of the Sun. At its equator, the Sun completes one rotation in 25 Earth days. At its poles, the Sun rotates once on its axis every 36 Earth days. (NASA)
    image caption
    4/5 Above the Sun’s surface are its thin chromosphere and the huge corona (crown). This is where we see features such as solar prominences, flares, and coronal mass ejections. The latter two are giant explosions of energy and particles that can reach Earth. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    5/5 The Sun doesn’t have moons, but eight planets orbit it, at least five dwarf planets, tens of thousands of asteroids, and perhaps three trillion comets and icy bodies. Also, several spacecraft are currently investigating the Sun including Parker Solar Probe, STEREO, Solar Orbiter, SOHO, Solar Dynamics Observatory, Hinode, IRIS, and Wind. (Pixabay)
    Solar Orbites captures solar eruption
    View all Images
    Earth can suffer a solar storm attack today, warns NOAA. (NASA)

    On Thursday, a concerning development was seen on the Sun where two different sunspots, both unstable, appeared on the Earth-facing side of the Sun. Now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a warning. Today, February 10, there is a high chance of an M-class solar flare eruption and a smaller chance of even a severe X-class solar flare explosion. If this does happen, the Earth might suffer devastating consequences of the incoming solar storm. Interestingly, the Earth has already suffered multiple solar flare related blackouts in the first week of this month that affected the pacific region.

    This recent development was reported by SpaceWeather.com which noted on its website, “The odds of a strong solar flare today have more than doubled in response to a sudden profusion of large sunspots. NOAA forecasters say there is a 55% chance of M-class flares and a 15% of X-flares. The most likely source is Earth-facing sunspot AR3213, which has an unstable 'delta-class' magnetic field”.

    Earth can suffer solar flare eruptions today

    The source of these solar flare eruptions is the sunspot AR3213, which has already exploded once on February 7, resulting in an M-class solar flare. The eruption resulted in radio blackouts in the pacific region and affected parts of South America, Australia and New Zealand. However, normally after a solar flare eruption a sunspot disappears, which has not happened in this case. This is why it is difficult to gauge how intense the solar storm attack on Earth can be.

    Solar flares blast a huge wave of X-ray, gamma rays and magnetic energy that often interferes with various satellite-based wireless waves. This results in disruptions of GPS services as well as low frequency radio waves which are used by drone operators, ham radio operators and emergency service providers. However, a powerful solar flare can also damage power grids.

    Further, solar flare eruptions often release coronal mass ejection (CME) particles in space which can send another wave of solar storm to the Earth. These are more dangerous as they can damage satellites, mobile networks, internet services, power grids as well as ground-based electronic instruments, especially the critical ones such as pacemakers and supercomputers. At present, NOAA is keeping a vigilant eye on the sunspots to observe the situation.

    DSCOVR satellite's role in solar weather monitoring

    NOAA monitors the solar storms and Sun's behavior using its DSCOVR satellite which became operational in 2016. The recovered data is then run through the Space Weather Prediction Center and the final analysis is prepared. The different measurements are done on temperature, speed, density, degree of orientation and frequency of the solar particles.

    First Published Date: 10 Feb, 12:36 IST
