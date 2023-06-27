Home Tech News Solar system sends another asteroid shooting towards Earth; this aircraft-sized rock expected today

Solar system sends another asteroid shooting towards Earth; this aircraft-sized rock expected today

Yet another asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to Earth, and NASA has revealed details of this shocking close encounter.

By: HT TECH
Jun 27 2023, 10:16 IST
Asteroid 2023 MS2
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 MS2 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.

Even though there are millions of asteroids in our solar system, only a handful of them have been observed. As per NASA, the current known asteroid count is roughly 1,298,148. But why is studying them important? NASA, with the help of its various space and ground-based telescopes, tracks asteroids in case of any potential impact. While these space rocks have their own orbits and are usually present in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, interaction with a planet's gravitational field can send them tumbling towards Earth for impact.

NASA has now revealed crucial information about an asteroid that will come extremely close to Earth today.

Asteroid 2023 MS2

The increasing number of asteroids that pass Earth closely has made it imperative for space agencies such as NASA and ESA to continuously monitor them. One such asteroid is Asteroid 2023 MS2 which will come very close to Earth today, June 27. As per NASA, this space rock will come as close as 3.8 million kilometers during its closest approach, and it is already on its way, travelling at a fearsome speed of 39903 kilometers per hour.

It belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. They are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Is it dangerous?

In terms of size, Asteroid 2023 MS2 is estimated to be around 110 feet wide and can be compared to an aircraft! While in its previous studies, NASA has revealed that an asteroid would have to be almost 96 km wide to completely wipe out life on Earth, history has proven that smaller space rocks still have the potential to cause damage. In 2013, a 59 feet wide asteroid exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk, leaving over 1000 injured while also causing damage to nearly 8000 buildings.

Smaller asteroids such as Asteroid 2022 MS2 also have the potential to cause damage up to some extent.

Therefore, these close calls with asteroids highlight the importance of continued technological development in asteroid detection and monitoring programs, which help to ensure the safety of our planet from the potential impact of these space rocks. And NASA has backed that up with a huge number of space and ground based telescopes.

27 Jun, 10:15 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets