Sony raises PS5 prices in India: Here's how much you'll pay now

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

Sony has increased the prices of its PlayStation 5 gaming consoles several times in the span of past one year. Most of these price hikes have impacted the global markets. Now, the company has added India to the list as Sony has officially increased the price of the PS5 gaming console in the country.

According to the information available on Sony Centre, company's official online store in India, the cost of the disc-based Standard Edition of the PS5 console now stands at ₹69,990. Earlier, it was available at a price of ₹54,990 on the platform. This marks a jump of ₹15,000 or nearly 28 percent.

However, the digital edition of PS5 is not currently listed on Sony Centre or the ShopAtSC website. So the revised pricing remains unknown for now. It is worth mentioning that Sony had price of the PS5 Digital Edition in India in July 2025. At the time, its price went up from ₹44,990 to ₹49,990, marking a rise of ₹5,000. The company hadn't increased the price of the PS5 Standard Edition in India at the time. So, it is possible that the company not increase the price of the PS5 Digital Edition now. We'll have to wait for the company to update its storefront in India to know for sure.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

PS5 price hike

As mentioned before, Sony had increase the prices of its PS5 gaming consoles in several global markets earlier this year. The list includes the US, UK, Europe and Japan. For instance, the company increased the prices of its standard and digital edition PS5 consoles by $100 ( ₹9,560.50 approx) in India, while the pro variant received a $150 ( ₹14,340.74 approx) hike. They now cost $649.99 ( ₹62,141.94 approx), $599.99 ( ₹57,361.71 approx) and $899.99 ( ₹86,047 approx) in the country.

Why has Sony increased prices of its PS5 console?

Sony has blamed the global chip shortage as the primary reason for increasing the prices of its PS5 console in India and elsewhere around the globe. In a statement earlier this year, Sony said that the 'continued pressures in the global economic landscape' had forced it to increase PS5 prices globally.