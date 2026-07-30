Sony raises PS5 prices in India: Here's how much you'll pay now
Interested buyers will now shell out up to ₹15,000 extra to buy the PlayStation 5 gaming console in India.
Sony has increased the prices of its PlayStation 5 gaming consoles several times in the span of past one year. Most of these price hikes have impacted the global markets. Now, the company has added India to the list as Sony has officially increased the price of the PS5 gaming console in the country.
According to the information available on Sony Centre, company's official online store in India, the cost of the disc-based Standard Edition of the PS5 console now stands at ₹69,990. Earlier, it was available at a price of ₹54,990 on the platform. This marks a jump of ₹15,000 or nearly 28 percent.
However, the digital edition of PS5 is not currently listed on Sony Centre or the ShopAtSC website. So the revised pricing remains unknown for now. It is worth mentioning that Sony had price of the PS5 Digital Edition in India in July 2025. At the time, its price went up from ₹44,990 to ₹49,990, marking a rise of ₹5,000. The company hadn't increased the price of the PS5 Standard Edition in India at the time. So, it is possible that the company not increase the price of the PS5 Digital Edition now. We'll have to wait for the company to update its storefront in India to know for sure.
PS5 price hike
As mentioned before, Sony had increase the prices of its PS5 gaming consoles in several global markets earlier this year. The list includes the US, UK, Europe and Japan. For instance, the company increased the prices of its standard and digital edition PS5 consoles by $100 ( ₹9,560.50 approx) in India, while the pro variant received a $150 ( ₹14,340.74 approx) hike. They now cost $649.99 ( ₹62,141.94 approx), $599.99 ( ₹57,361.71 approx) and $899.99 ( ₹86,047 approx) in the country.
Why has Sony increased prices of its PS5 console?
Sony has blamed the global chip shortage as the primary reason for increasing the prices of its PS5 console in India and elsewhere around the globe. In a statement earlier this year, Sony said that the 'continued pressures in the global economic landscape' had forced it to increase PS5 prices globally.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Related Stories
71,785,403,912,107