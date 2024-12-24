Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Spadex mission: ISRO to demonstrate satellite docking and advanced space technologies on December 30

Spadex mission: ISRO to demonstrate satellite docking and advanced space technologies on December 30

ISRO is set to launch its Spadex mission on December 30. It will showcase satellite docking technology with two small satellites and multiple groundbreaking experiments in space.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 24 2024, 15:47 IST
ISRO will launch its Spadex mission on December 30, aiming to demonstrate satellite docking in space. (ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will conclude the year with the launch of its key Spadex mission, set for 9:58 pm on December 30. The mission aims to demonstrate satellite docking in space, marking a significant milestone for India's space exploration efforts. The launch will take place from the first launch pad at the Sriharikota spaceport.

ISRO Spadex Mission: Satellite Docking in Space

Docking, a crucial process for future missions like Chandrayaan-4 or the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, involves aligning and joining two satellites in orbit. The Spadex mission will feature two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), which will first align in the same orbit. They will then gradually reduce the distance between each other, perform a docking procedure, transfer electrical power, and finally separate. After the separation, the satellites' payloads will continue to operate for two years.

PSLV-C60 Launch

ISRO will launch the two 220 kg satellites into a 470 km circular orbit aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C60. The launch vehicle will create a small relative velocity between the two satellites. Over the course of a day, the satellites will increase the distance between each other to approximately 10-20 km. The propulsion system on the Target satellite will maintain the 20 km separation, a process referred to as ‘far rendezvous.' The Chaser satellite will then approach the Target, reducing the distance progressively until docking occurs.

Payloads and New Technologies

Once docked, the satellites will demonstrate electrical power transfer and show how both spacecraft can be controlled together. Afterwards, they will separate and operate their individual payloads. The Chaser satellite, SDX01, carries a high-resolution camera, while the Target satellite, SDX02, has a multispectral payload for monitoring natural resources and vegetation, along with a radiation monitor for space radiation research.

This mission will also be a test of new technologies, including a docking mechanism, sensors for precise satellite alignment, and a navigation system for relative orbit determination. Additionally, the rocket's final stage will demonstrate 24 payloads, including a robotic arm to capture space debris and an experiment to study seed germination and plant growth in space.

By achieving these milestones, ISRO takes another step forward in advancing satellite docking technology and laying the groundwork for future space missions.

First Published Date: 24 Dec, 15:47 IST
