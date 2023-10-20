Icon
Home Tech News Spectacular Celestial display: When and where to watch October lunar eclipse

Spectacular Celestial display: When and where to watch October lunar eclipse

Get ready for a magnificent celestial show! The October 2023 lunar eclipse is set to grace the night sky and you can watch it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 18:26 IST
Icon
What is a lunar eclipse? NASA explains
image caption
1/5 Moons are celestial bodies that orbit planets and even asteroids in our solar system. Earth has one moon, and NASA says there are more than 200 moons in our solar system. Most of the major planets – all except Mercury and Venus – have moons. (REUTERS)
image caption
2/5 Lunar eclipse is when the earth comes between the sun and the moon thereby blocking the sunlight from reaching the moon. It too is of two types. One is a partial lunar eclipse and another is a total lunar eclipse. (Anuwar Hazarika /ANI)
Lunar Eclipse
3/5 NASA says that a total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon and Sun are on opposite sides of Earth. A partial lunar eclipse happens when only part of Earth's shadow covers the Moon. (REUTERS)
image caption
4/5 During some stages of the lunar eclipse the moon appears reddish. This is because the sunlight remaining reaches the moon at the point from the edges of the earth. (Samir Kar / ANI)
image caption
5/5 American astronauts have planted six flags on the moon but that doesn't mean that the United States has claimed it. There is an international law that prevents anybody to own land on the moon and claiming its stake. (AFP)
Lunar Eclipse
icon View all Images
October 2023 lunar eclipse: Know when, where and how to watch this celestial display. (Samir Kar / ANI)

Lunar eclipse October 2023: In a year marked by celestial wonders, skywatchers around the world are in for a treat with the upcoming lunar eclipse and it is promising to be a captivating event. The lunar eclipse follows on the heels of the earlier annular solar eclipse in October, creating a celestial double feature that has stirred excitement among astronomy enthusiasts.

Lunar eclipses have been a source of fascination for humanity throughout history, with various cultures attaching spiritual and mystical significance to these occurrences. In the modern era, astronomers and scientists eagerly study lunar eclipses to unravel the intricate relationship between the Earth, the Moon, and the impact of Earth's atmosphere on the Moon.

These events also provide a breathtaking celestial display, eagerly anticipated by stargazers and astronomy aficionados worldwide.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Date and Time of October 2023 Lunar Eclipse: When to Watch

Mark your calendars for the night of October 28, 2023, as this is when the October 2023 Lunar Eclipse is set to grace the night sky. For those in New Delhi, the eclipse will commence at 11:31 PM IST on October 28, 2023, and conclude at 3:36 AM IST on October 29, 2023.

Where and How to Watch

The partial lunar eclipse is expected to occur between 01:06 and 02:23 IST as the Moon traverses the Earth's shadow. This celestial spectacle will be visible from regions where the Moon is above the horizon, spanning across Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica, and Oceania. In New Delhi, skywatchers can look to the southwestern sky for a breathtaking view.

At the moment of maximum eclipse, the Moon will soar to 62° above the horizon. In India, this peak eclipse is anticipated at 1:45 AM, resulting in 12 percent of the lunar surface being shrouded in shadow.

Lunar eclipses offer a truly spectacular display. To witness the magic of a partial lunar eclipse, all you need to do is step outside, gaze at the night sky, and marvel at the Moon's gradual transformation as it journeys through Earth's shadow. It's a celestial experience you won't want to miss.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Oct, 18:26 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon