Spectacular Celestial display: When and where to watch October lunar eclipse

Lunar eclipse October 2023: In a year marked by celestial wonders, skywatchers around the world are in for a treat with the upcoming lunar eclipse and it is promising to be a captivating event. The lunar eclipse follows on the heels of the earlier annular solar eclipse in October, creating a celestial double feature that has stirred excitement among astronomy enthusiasts.

Lunar eclipses have been a source of fascination for humanity throughout history, with various cultures attaching spiritual and mystical significance to these occurrences. In the modern era, astronomers and scientists eagerly study lunar eclipses to unravel the intricate relationship between the Earth, the Moon, and the impact of Earth's atmosphere on the Moon.

These events also provide a breathtaking celestial display, eagerly anticipated by stargazers and astronomy aficionados worldwide.

Date and Time of October 2023 Lunar Eclipse: When to Watch

Mark your calendars for the night of October 28, 2023, as this is when the October 2023 Lunar Eclipse is set to grace the night sky. For those in New Delhi, the eclipse will commence at 11:31 PM IST on October 28, 2023, and conclude at 3:36 AM IST on October 29, 2023.

Where and How to Watch

The partial lunar eclipse is expected to occur between 01:06 and 02:23 IST as the Moon traverses the Earth's shadow. This celestial spectacle will be visible from regions where the Moon is above the horizon, spanning across Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica, and Oceania. In New Delhi, skywatchers can look to the southwestern sky for a breathtaking view.

At the moment of maximum eclipse, the Moon will soar to 62° above the horizon. In India, this peak eclipse is anticipated at 1:45 AM, resulting in 12 percent of the lunar surface being shrouded in shadow.

Lunar eclipses offer a truly spectacular display. To witness the magic of a partial lunar eclipse, all you need to do is step outside, gaze at the night sky, and marvel at the Moon's gradual transformation as it journeys through Earth's shadow. It's a celestial experience you won't want to miss.