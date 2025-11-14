Popular music streaming platform Spotify has made changes to its premium plans in India. Now Spotify listeners can choose from four plans, which include Lite, Standard, Student, and Platinum plans. These plans offer users an ad-free music streaming experience, and audio quality is based on the plan you have chosen. Therefore, if you are a Spotify subscriber and want an affordable plan at updated prices, then know about these four new premium plans, and what benefits you can get within the price point.

Spotify's new premium plans

Spotify has introduced new premium plans in India, which will offer benefits like ad-free music listening, high audio quality, offline listening, and control over what plays next. As mentioned above, Spotify offers premium plans, with the Lite model starting at just Rs. 139 for one month. This plan will offer users audio quality of up to 160 kbps and ad-free music listening.

The next plan is named Standard, which is priced at Rs. 199 per month. However, users will get two months of ad-free listening experience. This plan also gives users the ability to download music and audiobooks for offline listening and audio quality of up to 320 kbps. Next is the Spotify Student Premium plan, which is priced at Rs. 99 per month, and it offers the same benefits as the Standard plan.

Lastly, Spotify has a Premium Platinum plan, which costs Rs. 299 per month. With this plan, users can include up to three accounts, enjoy offline listening, and lossless audio quality of up to 44.1 kHz. In addition, Spotify has also included features like Mix Your Playlists, AI DJ, and AI Playlist Creation