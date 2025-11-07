Spotify’s new feature lets users track weekly listening habits- Know how

If you are a Spotify user, you are aware of its yearly Wrapped feature that showcases your top artists, music', genre and hours of listening throughout the year. However, with the new Spotify feature, users will not have to wait an entire year to track their listening habits, and it has rolled out a new feature called “Listening stats”. This feature will provide users with weekly listening habits similar to the yearly Spotify Wrapped. In addition to the weekly stats, users will also be able to share the number on social media platforms, sharing their weekly listening moods.

Spotify Listening stats feature: What is it?

Spotify has rolled out a new feature called Listening stats that dives deep into user's listening habits on a weekly basis. The Listening stats will include top artists and top songs along with user's special moments that will consist of a new artist discovery or milestone in the particular week. These numbers can be shared on Instagram, WhatsApp or directly to friends and family via Spotify's new messaging feature.

The Spotify Listening stats will also provide users with a shortcut to create a playlist that will consist of songs they have liked or frequently played. In addition, it will refine Spotify's recommendation based on the user's listening preferences and habits.

How to access Spotify Listening stats

To access the Spotify Listening stats, click on your profile icon and simply select the “Listening stats” tab. It will provide you with all the collected information based on your day-to-day listening habits. Therefore, Spotify users will not have to wait a whole year to know what they have been listening to the most, and how their listening habits have changed over the months. The Spotify Listening stats feature is now rolling out to both Free and Premium users, enhancing app personalisations.