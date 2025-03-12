Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Starlink coming to India: Airtel vs Jio partnerships explained

Starlink coming to India: Airtel vs Jio partnerships explained

Jio and Airtel announced partnership with SpaceX to introduce Starlink internet services in India. Know how this big step will enhance India’s internet accessibility.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 12 2025, 11:52 IST
Starlink coming to India: Airtel vs Jio partnerships explained
Know how Starlink on Airtel will differ from Jio’s SpaceX collaboration. (REUTERS)

India's leading telecom providers, Airtel and Jio Platforms Ltd have signed a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet services to the country. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for bringing satellite internet in India and the entry of Starlink services to India. First, Airtel announced the partnership and then Jio also stepped in to make its collaboration official. However, SpaceX is yet to obtain necessary regulatory approvals from the Indian government before commencing its broadband internet services via respective telecom providers. Know how Starlink on Airtel will differ from Jio's SpaceX collaboration.

Starlink on Airtel vs Jio Platforms Ltd

Airtel and Jio Platforms Ltd have announced plans to bring satellite internet services to India by partnering with SpaceX. This partnership will introduce Starlink's broadband services, providing high-speed internet across the nation. While, both the telecom operators have announced the collaboration, SpaceX is yet to get due approval from the Indian government to start its services in the country.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details
Nothing Phone 3a Pro
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.77 inches Display Size
₹29,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details

On the contrary, Airtel also has a stake in OneWeb, which is another LEO satellite internet provider. But with Starlink's internet service, the company claims to provide Starlink products via Airtel's retail stores and installation support with its ground network infrastructure. These services will be offered to enterprises, businesses, schools, healthcare sector and government institutions.  Airtel also focuses on providing satellite internet services to rural areas. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Jio offering free JioHotstar subscription to select users: Check your eligibility for seamless streaming across devices

On the other hand, Jio is also bringing LEO satellite internet for the first time in India via Starlink. The company also claims to distribute Starlink equipment, provide installation support, while also supporting JioAirFiber and JioFiber for high-speed internet in rural areas. Therefore, Jio aims to provide LEO satellite internet directly to consumers as well as businesses. The company will enhance its ground-based internet infrastructure to support Starlink's broadband services.

While this collaboration sounds like a big step forward for India in improving its internet infrastructure, pricing and affordability would be one of the major concerns, and if it would match India's average broadband cost for users to consider adopting advanced internet technologies. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Mar, 11:52 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Assassin's Creed: Shadows

Assassin's Creed: Shadows free download leaves fans waiting, confused over missing rewards ahead of release
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks speculation: Is April 1 release date an April fool’s joke?
Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 PS5 release date announced: Cast, pricing, and pre-order details revealed
Forza Horizon 5 on PS5

Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will require a Microsoft account: What it means for gamers
GTA 6

GTA 6: Xbox Series S could become the cheapest and most accessible way to play: Report

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets