Stay ahead of holiday scams: Visa shares 10 essential tips for secure shopping this season

With the holiday season in full swing, Visa's 2024 Holiday Threats Report highlights an increase in scams and fraud targeting consumers. As shopping both online and in-store escalates, cybercriminals are ramping up their tactics to steal payment details and funds. To help shoppers protect themselves, Visa has released a set of practical safety tips for a secure holiday shopping experience.

1. Shop Only on Secure Websites

Always check for "https" in the website's URL and the padlock symbol in the browser bar. These indicate the site uses encryption to safeguard your data.

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro review: A camera perfectionist, reliable performance, and a worthy flagship

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Avoid Deals That Appear Too Good to Be True

Fraudsters often attract victims with deals that seem too good to pass up. If something looks too great to be real, it likely is.

3. Opt for Secure Payment Methods

Credit and debit cards typically offer superior fraud protection. Avoid money transfers, wire transfers, and peer-to-peer apps, as scammers frequently target these.

Also read: Amazon Alexa 2024 Wrapped: Here's what users asked voice assistant in India

4. Be Cautious with Emails and Messages

Phishing scams increase during the holidays. Do not click on links in unsolicited emails or messages. Verify the sender directly via customer service or their official app before sharing any personal details.

5. Keep Devices and Software Updated

Regular updates are critical as they often include security patches that address emerging threats. Make sure all your devices and software are up to date.

6. Use Strong Passwords and Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Each online account should have a unique password. Enable 2FA wherever possible to make it harder for fraudsters to gain access.

Also read: How to create and share your 2024 recap collage on Instagram stories with new features

7. Monitor Your Bank and Credit Card Statements

Review your bank and credit card statements regularly for unauthorised transactions. Set up transaction alerts and report any suspicious activity immediately.

8. Watch Out for Fake Charities

Scammers often exploit the holiday season by setting up fake charities. Before donating, do your research using reliable resources like Charity Navigator to ensure your contribution reaches a legitimate cause.

Also read: How to scan QR codes on your phone without needing another device or app: Step-by-step guide

9. Protect Your Personal Information

Be cautious when sharing personal information. Fraudsters can use artificial intelligence to mimic voices and impersonate loved ones. Verify requests for information, even if they appear to come from family or friends.

10. Avoid Shopping on Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi networks are often insecure and can be exploited by hackers. It's safer to shop on a secure home network or use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) when out and about.

By following these tips, shoppers can reduce the risk of falling victim to fraud during the busy holiday season.