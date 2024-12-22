Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Stay ahead of holiday scams: Visa shares 10 essential tips for secure shopping this season

Stay ahead of holiday scams: Visa shares 10 essential tips for secure shopping this season

As the holiday shopping season heats up, fraudsters are on the prowl. Here are 10 simple tips from Visa to keep your shopping safe.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 22 2024, 16:00 IST
Icon
Cybercrime in India in 2023: WFH scams and Illegal lending apps top list, reveals I4C report
Holiday scams
1/5 According to the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), in 2023, the highest number of reported cybercrimes were related to Work from Home (WFH) or Part-time job scams. CEO Rajesh Kumar emphasized the prevalence of digital advertising, online messengers, and bulk SMS as common channels used by fraudsters. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Illegal lending apps ranked second in contributing to cybercrimes, with a focus on operations in countries like China, Cambodia, and Myanmar. The Indian government has taken measures to block 595 suspicious apps and has whitelisted 395 instant loan apps approved by the RBI. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Customer Care Number and Android malware emerged as the third-largest source of cyber fraud. Scamsters often use fake customer care numbers or install Android malware to steal sensitive information, including OTPs. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Impersonation and sextortion are two widely employed tactics by cybercriminals. While Work from Home scams dominate reported cases, sextortion, primarily operated from Mewat, remains underreported due to victims' reluctance to complain. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 CEO Kumar highlighted the challenge of sextortion cases, revealing that approximately 19,000 such incidents were reported in the past year. The prevalence of sextortion, coupled with victims' hesitancy to report, poses a significant concern for authorities combating cybercrimes. (unsplash)
Holiday scams
icon View all Images
Visa has warned shoppers about rising holiday scams and has shared 10 tips for secure shopping practices. (Pexels)

With the holiday season in full swing, Visa's 2024 Holiday Threats Report highlights an increase in scams and fraud targeting consumers. As shopping both online and in-store escalates, cybercriminals are ramping up their tactics to steal payment details and funds. To help shoppers protect themselves, Visa has released a set of practical safety tips for a secure holiday shopping experience.

1. Shop Only on Secure Websites

Always check for "https" in the website's URL and the padlock symbol in the browser bar. These indicate the site uses encryption to safeguard your data.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro review: A camera perfectionist, reliable performance, and a worthy flagship

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Avoid Deals That Appear Too Good to Be True

Fraudsters often attract victims with deals that seem too good to pass up. If something looks too great to be real, it likely is.

3. Opt for Secure Payment Methods

Credit and debit cards typically offer superior fraud protection. Avoid money transfers, wire transfers, and peer-to-peer apps, as scammers frequently target these.

Also read: Amazon Alexa 2024 Wrapped: Here's what users asked voice assistant in India

4. Be Cautious with Emails and Messages

Phishing scams increase during the holidays. Do not click on links in unsolicited emails or messages. Verify the sender directly via customer service or their official app before sharing any personal details.

5. Keep Devices and Software Updated

Regular updates are critical as they often include security patches that address emerging threats. Make sure all your devices and software are up to date.

6. Use Strong Passwords and Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Each online account should have a unique password. Enable 2FA wherever possible to make it harder for fraudsters to gain access.

Also read: How to create and share your 2024 recap collage on Instagram stories with new features

7. Monitor Your Bank and Credit Card Statements

Review your bank and credit card statements regularly for unauthorised transactions. Set up transaction alerts and report any suspicious activity immediately.

8. Watch Out for Fake Charities

Scammers often exploit the holiday season by setting up fake charities. Before donating, do your research using reliable resources like Charity Navigator to ensure your contribution reaches a legitimate cause.

Also read: How to scan QR codes on your phone without needing another device or app: Step-by-step guide

9. Protect Your Personal Information

Be cautious when sharing personal information. Fraudsters can use artificial intelligence to mimic voices and impersonate loved ones. Verify requests for information, even if they appear to come from family or friends.

10. Avoid Shopping on Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi networks are often insecure and can be exploited by hackers. It's safer to shop on a secure home network or use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) when out and about.

By following these tips, shoppers can reduce the risk of falling victim to fraud during the busy holiday season.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Dec, 16:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online

GTA Online brings festive cheer with snowfall, holiday events, new vehicles, rewards, and triple bonuses
Steam Winter Sale 2024

Steam Winter Sale 2024: Unbeatable discounts on popular games and exciting new features await
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 actor hints at possible release date and role involvement, teases exciting updates for 2025
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 20: 3 tips for accurate headshots

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 20: 3 tips for accurate headshots
Top 5 video games to watch out for in 2025

Top 5 video games to watch out for in 2025: From GTA 6, Assassin’s Creed Shadows to Ghost of Yōtei and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets