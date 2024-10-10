 Steve Jobs, Tim Cook's key aide Dan Riccio to leave Apple | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Steve Jobs, Tim Cook's key aide Dan Riccio to leave Apple

Steve Jobs, Tim Cook's key aide Dan Riccio to leave Apple

Riccio’s exit marks one of the most significant departures from Apple’s management team — though it’s been in the making for some time.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 10 2024, 11:12 IST
Steve Jobs, Tim Cook's key aide Dan Riccio to leave Apple
The veteran executive, a vice president who reports to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, is leaving Apple this month (AP)

Apple Inc.'s Dan Riccio, who oversaw the company's push into mixed-reality headsets and previously served as its hardware engineering chief, is retiring.

The veteran executive, a vice president who reports to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, is leaving Apple this month, according to people with knowledge of the move. Employees in Riccio's Vision Products Group, which includes a couple thousand engineers working on headsets and related technology, were told they would become the responsibility of John Ternus, Apple's hardware boss.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now

Mike Rockwell, Riccio's current lieutenant, will continue to lead the Vision Products Group on a day-to-day basis, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the changes aren't public. A spokesperson for the Cupertino, California-based company declined to comment.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Riccio's exit marks one of the most significant departures from Apple's management team — though it's been in the making for some time. Three years ago, he switched from being a senior vice president to a vice president and left the 12-person executive team, a step toward his eventual retirement.

Riccio spoke at an event at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Wednesday, telling students he is “winding down” his career at Apple. He said he wants to get more involved at the engineering program named for him at the university, including by potentially teaching or developing curriculum material. He also spoke about the birth of the original iMac and said the iPhone X was the product he was most proud to create.

The executive spent 26 years at the company and was known at times for an abrasive style and controversial moves, but he also made key hires and encouraged acquisitions that resulted in major new products. His tenure included overseeing some of Apple's biggest bets, including development of the Vision Pro headset and the failed bid to make a car.

Since stepping down from the top hardware engineering post in early 2021, Riccio has led the Vision Products Group, or VPG, which includes the Vision Pro work. He was one of the biggest advocates for the device and served as a bridge between the group and Apple's top executive team.

Turning the Vision Pro into a hit has been an uphill fight for Apple. The headset, which melds augmented and virtual reality, was plagued by problems with weight, overheating and a high price. But it's still seen as a stepping stone toward more commercially successful devices.

Other projects struggled to even get to the product stage. When Riccio ran Apple's hardware division, he led Apple's push into self-driving cars, an endeavor that was abandoned this year. An earlier attempt to make Apple television sets was shuttered nearly a decade ago.

But Apple also brought several major devices to market under Riccio's watch, including AirPods, the iPad Pro and the first large-screen iPhones. Riccio became Apple's hardware chief in 2012 upon the exit of Bob Mansfield. When Riccio left that job, he was replaced by Ternus.

Riccio's transition to a smaller role in recent years fits a pattern for Apple. After Phil Schiller stepped down as head of marketing in 2020, he remained in charge of the App Store. And the company is trying a similar tack with Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri, who is leaving his job at the end of this year but staying on to oversee real estate and information security efforts.

Riccio was a key player under Steve Jobs before Cook took over in 2011, and his departure represents one of the biggest changes since the 2019 exit of design guru Jony Ive. A larger shake-up still lies ahead. Many members of Apple's management team are nearing retirement age at the same time, including Cook, who turns 65 next year.

Bloomberg News reported in March that Riccio, who joined Apple in 1998 as a director in its product design group, was nearing retirement. Dan Rosckes, Apple's procurement chief, is also retiring imminently, Bloomberg reported this week.

During his talk Wednesday, Riccio discussed the leadership skills he learned working with Cook and his “old boss Steve.” Big tech companies fail because they grow risk-averse, Riccio said, with executives feeling like they have too much to lose.

He said Apple has thrived because it stayed nimble and empowered executives in a way that there was “one throat to choke” when something went wrong, rather than having multiple managers making excuses.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 11:09 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it iphone se 4 may debut along with this apple product: here’s what we know ios 18.1 release date: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for microsoft users: check details windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them iphone users can now connect wired xbox controllers for better gaming experience across devices- details google play store to open android for rival app stores- know about 5 new changes iphone maker foxconn says building world's largest 'superchip' plant how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future?
Indus Battle Royale game

Indus Battle Royale game to be available for Android, iPhone users from October 16: Here’s everything you need to know
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption to finally hit on PC with new enhancements for cowboy fans- Details
PlayStation Pulse earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection: All details

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection
GTA Online Zombie mode

GTA Online Zombie mode to release tomorrow: Get ready for a spooky survival challenge and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Smartphones

Realme C53 to POCO M5, here is a list 5 budget-friendly phones with stellar cameras
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets