Stock Trading Scams: Government issues warning for investors- Details

The Indian government warns investors about increasing fraud on stock trading apps, urging caution against cybercriminals using fake profiles to deceive potential victims.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 30 2024, 13:32 IST
The Indian government warns investors about rising fraud on stock trading apps and platforms. (Pexles)

The Indian government has issued a warning to investors regarding the rising incidents of fraud on stock trading apps and platforms. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check team shared crucial information with users on X (formerly Twitter). This alert comes from the Fact Check Unit of the PIB, which operates under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, urging users to remain vigilant as cybercriminals exploit fake profiles to deceive individuals in stock trading groups.

Typically, these scams initiate when potential victims receive invitations to join WhatsApp groups, where they encounter deceptive trading apps. These fraudulent applications often replicate the appearance of well-known brokerage platforms. Initially, users may notice minor profits in their transactions, which builds their trust and leads them to invest more money.

In recent months, numerous individuals throughout the country have become victims of these schemes, resulting in substantial financial losses. The alert from PIB Fact Check highlights the need for increased awareness and caution among online traders.

Key Warning from PIB Fact Check

The PIB Fact Check teamposted a message on X, stating, “New Scam Alert! Cybercriminals with fake profiles and scam #stock trading group links are following victims on @X. #StockMarketScam @MIB_India @HMOIndia @GoI_MeitY.” The post emphasises that these cybercriminals create fraudulent profiles on X to target potential victims, often including links to bogus stock trading groups.

In the alert, PIB Fact Check emphasises the importance of verifying the identity of unknown individuals before engaging in any financial transactions.

Safety Tips for Investors

To protect themselves from online trading scams, users should follow several safety tips:

1. Question Promises of Guaranteed Returns: Any claim of guaranteed investment returns likely indicates a scam. No investment comes without risk.

2. Avoid High-Pressure Tactics: Scammers often employ urgent tactics to push victims into making quick investments. Take the time needed to research options thoroughly.

3. Verify Broker Registration: Confirm that your broker is registered with the relevant regulatory body.

4. Exercise Caution with Social Media Influencers: Some influencers may promote fraudulent investment opportunities. Always conduct independent research before acting on their advice.

5. Choose Reputable Trading Platforms: Use established and regulated platforms for trading activities.

6. Update Software Regularly: Keep computers and mobile devices equipped with the latest security updates to safeguard against malware and phishing attacks.

By adhering to these guidelines, investors can reduce the risk of falling victim to scams on stock trading apps and platforms.

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 13:32 IST
